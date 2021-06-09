'What's better than good food, live music, the Tiki bar and Lake Monona?'

She will also have Bunky's falafel and hummus for sale with za'atar chips using seasoning from Deliciouser, and garlic chips with local organic garlic from Keene Garlic.

For June, Castro is doing chicken or grilled red onion and poblano quesadillas with Deliciouser's Oaxaca spice blend; Mexican street corn with her Zocalo spice blend, lime mayo, cilantro and queso fresco; chips and salsa with morita spice; and Oaxacan-spiced chocolate brownies.

Jamie Crahen, the East Side Club's president, said the club has worked with Pullara-Ouabel in the past. While the venue sometimes offers its own grilled items, the availability can be inconsistent.

"This is kind of new for us, working with all of these different people," Crahen said. "For us, it's a way to get people to come to our establishment and enjoy the view of the backyard. And listen to some good music and have some fun and basically get out of your house."

Crahen said the Tiki bar doesn't have a set capacity. When it hosted the Jimmys, a popular Madison blues band, on Memorial Day, Crahen guessed there were as many as 2,000.

The Tiki bar is open daily with bocce leagues, wedding receptions and other events.