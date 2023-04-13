The West Side Texas Roadhouse is expected to open June 12, its owner said.

Franchisee Sammy Nixon said the restaurant isn't completely finished yet, but they're "closing in on it."

Nixon, who, with his wife, Julie Nixon, owns Texas Roadhouse franchises in Janesville, Sheboygan and Appleton, said they began hiring Monday and are searching for 125 employees.

He said they've offered jobs to 15 people so far.

The first Madison Texas Roadhouse opened just east of East Towne Mall in October 2006. Nixon helped open that restaurant, which is owned by the Louisville, Kentucky-based corporation.

The West Side restaurant will sit in front of the Walmart off Watts Road. It has been in the works since before the pandemic and was put on hold because of it, Nixon said.

"Madison, and Wisconsin as a whole, is just a great market for Texas Roadhouse," Nixon said. "It's definitely a two-store, or a two-location, market, an east and west kind of deal."

The first Texas Roadhouse opened in 1993 and has grown to about 602 locations in 49 states and 22 countries, according to a company fact sheet.

Texas Roadhouse is known for its reasonably priced steaks, cut in house, its ribs, and also for the freshly baked, puffy rolls with honey cinnamon butter that the host or hostess leaves on the table while seating customers.

Customers can face a considerable wait for a table at the East Side restaurant, but Nixon said it has call-ahead seating which allows customers to put their name on the waitlist before entering the building.

