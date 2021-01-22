Weary Traveler owner fighting for 'the character of the neighborhood'

Berge said his street and the side streets were closed off by police because of protests 11 times over the summer, forcing him to close the back patio, which was only open for limited hours anyway.

"It just kept going," Berge said of his 2020 hardships.

"What else can we have happen?" Berge said. "I think there are a lot of things a lot of people are not prepared to sort of just brush off."

While the restaurant was closed during the early months of the pandemic, Berge used the time to clean and reseal the floors, clean the bathrooms, scrub the coolers, and fix what he could without spending much money.

He also followed the news so he could know what to expect.

"We couldn't plan anything more than a week in advance," he said. "In fact, the whole year has been planning things a week or two weeks in advance."

Carryout orders now account for 40% to 50% of his business, Berge said.

Berge has had a lot of influence on Madison's restaurant landscape as co-founder of the former Blue Marlin, the former Restaurant Magnus, Barriques, Nattspil and the former Cortadito Express in the old Cardinal Bar.