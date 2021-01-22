Weary Traveler owner fighting for 'the character of the neighborhood'

Longtime restaurateur Christopher Berge said keeping The Weary Traveler Freehouse open over the past year wouldn't have been possible without a generous landlord, a charitable management company and devoted customers.
Berge calls his landlord, Rick Friday, and management company, Oakland Property Services, "shining stars." Without Friday offering Berge and his partners rent abatement, he said the Weary would have closed.
"He's been a hero to the restaurant," Berge said.
The rent relief is a complicated formula based on gross sales that keep changing, but Berge said, since March, it's amounted to less than half of his rent.
The management company bought 141 gift certificates for each of its renters at $30, which brought in $4,230. Berge said the restaurant is getting one or two gift certificates redeemed per day, which is working. If they were used all at once "we would lose the day," he said.
The company has apartments spread around the Downtown, and Berge said the gift certificates are bringing in new customers who may not have known about the restaurant.
Berge got turned down for federal Paycheck Protection Program money at first, but some came through this summer. Still, it's his regular customers who have kept him going, some eating at the Weary three to five times a week, he said.
"What I’m fighting for here is the character of the neighborhood," Berge said, standing outside the restaurant and bar he opened in 2002 with his brother Bowe Berge and Bregan Fuller.
As it has been for most restaurant owners, 2020 was devastating for Berge, who closed the popular restaurant at 1201 Williamson St. from March 16 through June 10 because of Public Health Madison & Dane County restrictions on opening dining rooms.
He removed 75% of his indoor chairs, had employees wear masks, and stocked up on hand sanitizer. He also created a patio in the back of the building that was used during warmer months.
"It's just exhausting," Berge said. "We just hope to turn a corner soon. It's been my toughest year in 30 years of restaurateuring."
Last year was also a hard year for Berge personally. His stepfather died, and a week later, at the end of June, someone broke into his house and stole a safe that had no money but important documents inside, he said.
"So, I had a death in the family and then I couldn't really grieve about it," Berge said.
In late May, when Berge was in West Chicago picking up 20 chairs for his outdoor dining area, he said a man who had been drinking waved a gun at him and shot it off over his head.
The protest movement over racial justice hit close to home since the site of 19-year-old Tony Robinson's killing by a Madison police officer in 2015 is four houses away from the Weary.
Berge said his street and the side streets were closed off by police because of protests 11 times over the summer, forcing him to close the back patio, which was only open for limited hours anyway.
"It just kept going," Berge said of his 2020 hardships.
"What else can we have happen?" Berge said. "I think there are a lot of things a lot of people are not prepared to sort of just brush off."
While the restaurant was closed during the early months of the pandemic, Berge used the time to clean and reseal the floors, clean the bathrooms, scrub the coolers, and fix what he could without spending much money.
He also followed the news so he could know what to expect.
"We couldn't plan anything more than a week in advance," he said. "In fact, the whole year has been planning things a week or two weeks in advance."
Carryout orders now account for 40% to 50% of his business, Berge said.
Berge has had a lot of influence on Madison's restaurant landscape as co-founder of the former Blue Marlin, the former Restaurant Magnus, Barriques, Nattspil and the former Cortadito Express in the old Cardinal Bar.
The only place he has ownership in now is the Weary. He sold his share of Nattspil last year and said he doesn't miss it. "I don't think I could take that whole other layer of anxiety."
Berge said he's grateful no one from his skeletal staff has had COVID-19. He's proud of his 15 remaining employees, especially his kitchen staff that he said has continued to produce excellent food throughout the pandemic.
The infusion of cash from the gift certificates at year's end, "was absolutely key" because of the many bills Berge said he had due at that time.
And the Weary's following remains strong. "Honestly, the customers have been the most generous I have ever seen," he said. "So that's the silver lining."
