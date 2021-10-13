Watch now: Sneak peek at Culver's one-day-only CurderBurger, out Friday

Susan Bulgrin, who co-owns three area Culver's franchises, warns that the restaurants will have a limited supply of CurderBurgers Friday on National Cheese Curd Day.

Bulgrin also said she's not planning to have extra staff on hand to accommodate potentially large crowds.

She let a Wisconsin State Journal reporter try a CurderBurger ($5.79) Wednesday to see what all the excitement is about.

A giant fried cheese curd in a bun gained a lot of attention after Culver's social media team dreamed it up as an April Fool’s Day gimmick and put it out on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Adkins said the team called it a "CurderBurger" instead of a "CurdBurger" "probably because it rolls off the tongue a little better."

The CurderBurger as it will be served Friday, puts the cheese crown atop a Culver's hamburger patty instead of the way it was originally introduced on April 1.

Culver's has been selling fried cheese curds since 1997, said Adkins, who has been with the company since June 2015. They're sold not just in Wisconsin, but across Culver's 820 restaurants in 25 states.

How popular are they? "Well, put it this way: Last year, we sold more than 40 million orders of cheese curds," he said.