Watch now: How do you like your brat?

Nothing says Memorial Day Weekend like a brat fresh from the grill. But few things divide Wisconsinites more than the proper to eat a brat which, let's face it, should be the state's official sandwich.

Purists insist on mustard (although whether it's brown or yellow provokes its own debate). For many ketchup eaters, the condiment is a comforting throwback to childhood. Sour kraut harkens to the sausage's Germanic roots. Cheese? Well, you're on your own there.

In advance of the holiday, we asked several patrons and employees at State Street Brats how they take their brat.

