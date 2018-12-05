The Japanese restaurant and sushi bar Wasabi closed in July after 24 years on State Street after its owner/chef Ken Katsuma had trouble paying rent due to high medical bills following a kidney transplant.
A GoFundMe campaign raised $2,295 of its $40,000 goal.
Meanwhile, Takara, another popular Japanese restaurant and sushi bar, left State Street in 2016 after 15 years because the rent got too high.
Now, the former Takara owners are using the former Wasabi name in the former Wasabi location, 449 State St., hoping to retain Wasabi's regular customers. The restaurant opened Thursday.
Meanwhile, a post from October on the former Wasabi's Facebook page warns: "We DID NOT sell our business to anyone. So if you see a Wasabi Japanese Restaurant in Madison, Wisc or near by. It is not us. Does not have our recipes or our history. Please BE aware. Thank you."
Erica Ni, who opened "Wasabi" with her husband, Brain Ni, said the menu is part Wasabi, part Takara. The couple also owns Ramen Station on Park Street with another partner. Erica Ni manages Middleton's Takara 88, which is owned by Brian Ni's family. The family also owns Takara on Whitney Way
"We're very excited to be back on State Street again," Erica Ni said. "There are not many choices for Japanese food and sushi on State Street with Wasabi and Takara gone."
Erica Ni said the remodeling job included new furniture, kitchen equipment, painting and flooring. Edwin Ellis of Edwin Ellis Construction was behind the renovations. Ellis was also responsible for the build out of Ramen Station, Breakwater in Monona and the former Hamilton's on the Square.
She said the mid-State Street location is a great one, but she's slightly worried that being on the second floor reduces visibility.
The Nis are offering 10 percent off for dine in or carry out until January 15. The restaurant's website is wasabimadison.com.