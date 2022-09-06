Walleye, kielbasa, Harvey House owners get close-up on 'CBS Saturday Morning'

The reputation of Madison's most-talked-about restaurant, The Harvey House, is growing after
a 7-minute "CBS Saturday Morning" segment called "The Dish."
"We've had some visitors from other markets that have come to dine, which has been lovely," said Shaina Robbins Papach, who opened the restaurant last summer on West Washington Avenue, with her husband, chef Joe Papach.
"We've had a lot of people reach out with different questions or tell us that they've watched it or that they have connections to Joe or I, in some way," she said. "It's been really, really nice."
In the piece, which aired Aug. 27, the couple talks about what they bill as a modern-day supper club and how they renovated part of a historic train depot to create it.
"The Harvey House sits less than a mile from the Wisconsin State Capitol and is aiming to be at the center of dining in Madison and beyond," the correspondent said. "It's the result of a long journey for two culinary professionals who fell in love with food before falling in love with each other."
The story details the couple's culinary background. He spent six years at The French Laundry in Napa Valley, California, working up to sous chef; She cooked for a year at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, and they met working at Gramercy Tavern in New York.
Shaina, who grew up here, is a 1998 West High graduate. The couple picked Madison to raise their children.
The menu's (Lake) Superior walleye, with its crisp crust made with a thin layer of buttery rye bread, got a close-up, as did the smoked kielbasa in a blanket.
Observant viewers will catch a glimpse of restaurateur Henry Doane (Tornado Steak House, Tempest Oyster Bar) at one of the tables.
The Harvey House, 644 W. Washington Ave., has garnered lots of local press and other national attention, including landing at No. 8 on Esquire magazine's "Best New Restaurants in America, 2021."
The restaurant recently began opening on Sundays and will start opening on Mondays sometime this fall.
Reservations become available at 9 a.m. daily, 30 days in advance.
39 Madison-area restaurant, bar and coffee shop openings in 2021, including more on the way
Stadium Takeout
Don Woods opened Stadium Takeout in early October, next to his barber shop, Faded Club, on Monroe Street, where Lorraine's, and before that, New Orleans Take-Out, were.
DON WOODS
The Harvey House
Joe Papach and Shaina Robbins Papach opened this modern-day supper club in July, tucked into the Madison Train Depot, behind Motorless Motion Bicycles on West Washington Avenue.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Delicacies of Asia
Ting Cai Zhou opened this State Street counter-service restaurant where Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza was.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Kettle Black Kitchen
Brian and Alicia Hamilton opened this intimate, full-service 30-seat restaurant on Monroe Street in August across from Trader Joe's where Joon, Burgrito and Double S BBQ were.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Patricia’s Taqueria & Groceries
Patricia Sánchez and Adrian Serrato opened this restaurant and store in the former Farm Tavern, south of the Beltline. In November, they opened a second one in Lakewood Plaza Shopping Center at Sherman and Commercial avenues.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Forage Kitchen Middleton
Henry Aschauer opened a fourth of his healthy fast-food restaurants in November on Old Sauk Road in a former Cousins Subs shop.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Portillo's West
Madison's second Portillo's hot dog restaurant with a three-lane drive-thru opened at West Towne Mall where a Sears Auto Center was.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Grace Coffee Co.
Carlos Falcon opened his fifth and sixth coffee shops, one on Park Street in the Peloton Residences apartments, the other in Verona, next to the new high school.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Sunroom Cafe
Juan Montiel and his father, Euler Montiel, bought this second-floor, State Street favorite last summer and added some of their native Venezuelan specialties.
SUNROOM CAFE
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
This Louisiana-based chain, focused on chicken strips, opened in June next to Colectivo Coffee on State Street.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Ancora Cafe + Bakery
The cafe opened in February in Maple Bluff where Manna Café was. It joins Tori Gerding's King Street Ancora and her Ancora on University Avenue.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Mercies Coffee
Mallory Orr, who briefly worked at the 20-year-old Cool Beans, near East Towne Mall, opened her new shop in its place in December.
Mercies Coffee photo
Poke Bar
Evelyn Jian opened her small Middleton counter-service restaurant in early May.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli
Mike Hottinger opened this counter-service shop in mid-September on State Street in what had been Frutta Bowls.
CT ARCHIVES
Blind Shot Golf & Social Club
Brent Mann and Michelle Duvall opened their indoor golf club, bar and restaurant in June on Fair Oaks Avenue on the ground level of the mixed-use Garver Point Apartments.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Mount Vernon Tap
Walter Heinrich and Jennie Corey-Heinrich took over the popular bar Marcine's in Mount Vernon and renamed it. They promised to keep almost everything the same.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Granny’s Kitchen
Tyrone Austin and Ondray Sellers, with help from Mary Bridges, opened the takeout restaurant in February in the back of a Citgo gas station on Northport Drive.
MARY BRIDGES PHOTO
Takarajima Sushi
Jeannie Ni opened this sushi spot in April on Cottage Grove Road where Good Food Low Carb Café was.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Takara Sushi Station
Jeannie Ni opened her conveyor-belt sushi restaurant in August on Whitney Way where, for 14 years, she co-owned Takara Japanese Restaurant.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Marquette Hotel Café
James Montgomery opened the cafe mid-May in his three-year-old hotel on South Baldwin Street off Williamson Street.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Bombay Fast Café
Madhuri Ranade opened her food cart in June on Library Mall, and sells four items.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Good News Ice Cream
Andy Haker, who owns Madison's on King Street, turned the restaurant-bar's party room into an artisan ice cream and coffee shop.
ANDY HAKER
Oz by Oz
Sam Parker, Ryan Huber and Brian Bartels, who also own neighboring Settle Down Tavern, opened the bar in October on King Street.
CT ARCHIVES
Leopold's Books Bar Caffe
Sam Brown opened a combination bookstore, bar and café in July next to the Regent Street Rocky's, where Greenbush Bakery was.
CT ARCHIVES
Taco Local
David Rodriguez opened Taco Local in April on Williamson Street where Underground Butcher was.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Dive Inn
Ryan Ramig and Josh Wacker opened a bar on Cottage Grove Road where JoBeck's Bar was.
DIVE INN PHOTO
Hone
Michael Parks opened this eclectic restaurant in the former Forequarter space on East Johnson Street.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
City Barbeque
This Ohio-based chain opened its first Wisconsin location in March at the corner of Gammon and Mineral Point roads.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Rising Sons Verona
Sinarack "Be" Macvilay opened a third Rising Sons Laotian-Thai restaurant on West Verona Avenue, where Jordandal Cookhouse was.
STATE JORNAL ARCHIVES
Camp Beef Butter BBQ
Patrick Riha, who owns Beef Butter BBQ restaurant on the North Side, opened this seasonal outdoor spot in the town of Westport.
CT ARCHIVES
Buck & Honey’s Waunakee
The restaurant, in the former Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar, had a soft opening in December 2020, but is being counted as a 2021 opening.
CT ARCHIVES
Forma
Nathan Mergen, who owns the restaurant/bar 107 State at that address, expanded next door last spring into the former Shoo store, for a private dining room and "urban art gallery."
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Dark Horse ArtBar
Patrick DePula of Salvatore's Tomato Pies on East Washington Avenue took over the space next door that used to be Star Bar for an art gallery, bar, and performance art and music venue.
CT FILE PHOTO
Coming soon: Jacknife
Jacknife will be a fast-casual restaurant on East Washington Avenue from the owners of the sushi favorite RED.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Coming soon: Chasers 2.0
Chasers Bar & Grille was chased out of its West Gorham Street home because of redevelopment, but Chasers 2.0 is opening in the old Nomad spot a block away.
STATE JOURNAL FILE PHOTO
Coming Soon: East Johnson Family Restaurant
East Johnson Family Restaurant, an upscale diner from the couple behind Johnson Public House.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Coming Soon: Driftless Social
Driftless Social in Mount Horeb, a supper club in the old Schubert's diner and bakery from Matt and Tim Schmock, two grandsons of the founders of Smoky's Club in Madison.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Coming Soon: Mio Fratello
Mio Fratello, a pizza place on the North Side from Alessandro Monachello and Chris Guglielmo. The partners have tweaked their business model to do catering and pop-up events. They've been selling their wood-fired pizza at the
North Side Farmers' Market and at festivals and private events.
BETSY GUGLIELMO PHOTO
Coming soon: Red Rooster
Red Rooster in the former Knuckle Down Saloon from Jesse Steinberg, Paul Schwoerer, Tim Payne and Dan Resnick, members of Madtown Mannish Boys, a local blues band.
State Journal archives
Read more restaurant news at:
go.madison.com/restaurants
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!