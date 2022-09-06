Walleye, kielbasa, Harvey House owners get close-up on 'CBS Saturday Morning'

The reputation of Madison's most-talked-about restaurant, The Harvey House, is growing after a 7-minute "CBS Saturday Morning" segment called "The Dish."

"We've had some visitors from other markets that have come to dine, which has been lovely," said Shaina Robbins Papach, who opened the restaurant last summer on West Washington Avenue, with her husband, chef Joe Papach.

"We've had a lot of people reach out with different questions or tell us that they've watched it or that they have connections to Joe or I, in some way," she said. "It's been really, really nice."

In the piece, which aired Aug. 27, the couple talks about what they bill as a modern-day supper club and how they renovated part of a historic train depot to create it.

"The Harvey House sits less than a mile from the Wisconsin State Capitol and is aiming to be at the center of dining in Madison and beyond," the correspondent said. "It's the result of a long journey for two culinary professionals who fell in love with food before falling in love with each other."

The story details the couple's culinary background. He spent six years at The French Laundry in Napa Valley, California, working up to sous chef; She cooked for a year at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, and they met working at Gramercy Tavern in New York.

Shaina, who grew up here, is a 1998 West High graduate. The couple picked Madison to raise their children.

The menu's (Lake) Superior walleye, with its crisp crust made with a thin layer of buttery rye bread, got a close-up, as did the smoked kielbasa in a blanket.

Observant viewers will catch a glimpse of restaurateur Henry Doane (Tornado Steak House, Tempest Oyster Bar) at one of the tables.

The Harvey House, 644 W. Washington Ave., has garnered lots of local press and other national attention, including landing at No. 8 on Esquire magazine's "Best New Restaurants in America, 2021."

The restaurant recently began opening on Sundays and will start opening on Mondays sometime this fall.

Reservations become available at 9 a.m. daily, 30 days in advance.