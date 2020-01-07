You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
VIP Asian Cuisine closes after almost 6 years
alert top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

VIP Asian Cuisine closes after almost 6 years

VIP Asian Cuisine dining area (copy)

The sushi bar and dining area at VIP Asian Cuisine was like a touch of Las Vegas in Madison.

 JOHN HART — State Journal

The lavish VIP Asian Cuisine, which served Japanese and Chinese food on Madison's West Side, has closed after almost six years.

Chinese hand-pulled noodle shop taking the place of Crandall's

The address -- it actually had two, 6718 and 6722 Odana Road -- had been doomed for years, ever since Mandarin Palace left in the mid-90s. The spot had hosted a long list of troubled restaurants and night clubs that were prone to fights, even gunfire. Several of them were forced to shut down by the city.

VIP's phone number has been disconnected and a sign on the door says "CLOSED PERMANENTLY."

L’Etoile’s former top chef opening restaurant on Monroe Street

Cheng Zheng and Joe Zheng put a lot of money into remodeling the space, creating a stunning, soothing room that would be right at home in Las Vegas.

The letters "VIP" were illuminated in blue light on one wall, and a bar along the side wall and parts of the ceiling were given the same blue light treatment. An enormous sushi bar in the center was lit up with orange light.

VIP's Chinese and Japanese menus were presented in two giant, heavy books.

Giordano's stuffed pizza no longer 'coming soon' to Madison

Former manager Fiona Zheng said Zheng and Zheng, who weren't related, sold the restaurant a few years ago, and she didn't know how to reach the most recent owners.

+40 The fab 40: Madison restaurants where we love to eat

Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics