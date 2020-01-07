VIP Asian Cuisine closes after almost 6 years

The lavish VIP Asian Cuisine, which served Japanese and Chinese food on Madison's West Side, has closed after almost six years.

The address -- it actually had two, 6718 and 6722 Odana Road -- had been doomed for years, ever since Mandarin Palace left in the mid-90s. The spot had hosted a long list of troubled restaurants and night clubs that were prone to fights, even gunfire. Several of them were forced to shut down by the city.

VIP's phone number has been disconnected and a sign on the door says "CLOSED PERMANENTLY."

Cheng Zheng and Joe Zheng put a lot of money into remodeling the space, creating a stunning, soothing room that would be right at home in Las Vegas.

The letters "VIP" were illuminated in blue light on one wall, and a bar along the side wall and parts of the ceiling were given the same blue light treatment. An enormous sushi bar in the center was lit up with orange light.

VIP's Chinese and Japanese menus were presented in two giant, heavy books.

Former manager Fiona Zheng said Zheng and Zheng, who weren't related, sold the restaurant a few years ago, and she didn't know how to reach the most recent owners.

