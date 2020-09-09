Vin Santo restaurant suspending operations for 'foreseeable future'

After 22 years in Middleton, the owners of the Italian restaurant Vin Santo announced that they can't go on running the restaurant under county restrictions.
"It is with tremendous sadness Clarissa and I are announcing that we will be suspending operations at Vin Santo, effective today, September 8th, for the foreseeable future," owner Gregg Edwardsen wrote in a letter on the restaurant's website.
"Due to the COVID-19 regulations imposed on businesses like ours in Dane County it is not possible for Vin Santo to continue on as is," he wrote.
Edwardsen said that starting in mid-March, they were forced to close for 70 days, followed by more than 100 days "of severely reduced capacity with no end in sight."
He said it's become "very clear this is the only reasonable option for our small family business, our staff, our families and frankly our personal well being."
To carry on, he said, they would need "the business climate to change significantly and relatively soon."
Edwardsen added that he and Clarissa haven't "totally given up" and will keep Vin Santo fans updated about their future plans on the restaurant's website.
"We’ve had so much fun and a very good run," he said in an email. "We’ll be OK."
Edwardsen said that while Vin Santo's upscale food wasn't designed for carryout, "it does travel OK."
They did some carryout business after reopening May 28, and Edwardsen said they were also able to put a couple tables outside thanks to the support of the city of Middleton.
Carryouts have accounted for about 40% of their business, but altogether, they were only doing about a third of their normal numbers, he said. "And those numbers simply don’t work."
Edwardsen said they refuse to "jack up prices" or cut portions or quality. "That’s just not what we’re about," he said.
Since making the announcement Wednesday morning, Edwardsen said they’ve had a huge outpouring of support. "It’s pretty cool."
