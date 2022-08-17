 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

Vin Santo restaurant making a COVID comeback, 'cautiously and hopefully smart'

  • 0
VIN SANTO (copy)

Vin Santo at 7462 Hubbard Ave., in Middleton is reopening after being closed for almost two years.

 Capital Times archives

Vin Santo, the homestyle Italian restaurant in Middleton that's been closed for nearly two years because of the pandemic, is set to reopen at the end of October.

Gregg Edwardsen said it's tough to pick an exact date. "We're moving cautiously and hopefully smart."

Edwardsen, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Clarissa, said they hear from fans of the restaurant every day. "They've been very supportive and encouraging all the time. They want to see us back," he said.

In September 2020, the couple decided they couldn't go on running the restaurant at 7462 Hubbard Ave., under county COVID-19 restrictions.

Edwardsen said it became clear that a temporary closure was the only reasonable option for the business and its staff.

People are also reading…

He said he kept busy with other projects during the break, but a lot of his time was spent trying to reinvent Vin Santo. "That's been a little daunting, at least for me."

Edwardsen said they're planning to make a few upgrades, including putting in a small retail section.

The menu, which hasn't been finalized, will narrow, with the restaurant keeping about six of its nine pasta dishes, including its ravioli Vin Santo, stuffed with spinach, ricotta, pecorino, and artichoke hearts, served in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce; and the Scampi Gabriella, jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, pancetta and scallions, and finished with white wine cream sauce served over linguine.

VIN SANTO (copy)

One of the favorites on Vin Santo's menu, Scampi Gabriella with pancetta, shrimp and garlic.

Edwardsen said the pastas will focus more on lighter, traditional sauces and will have a good mix of vegetables, meats, poultry and seafood.

Antipasti will include cold smoked salmon on grilled asparagus or other vegetables that are in season; a selection of cheese and cured meats and/or sausage and olives; and friselle, which is bruschetta with a softer bread base, topped with tomatoes.

Two of Vin Santo's salads will remain and Edwardsen said he's adding a new salad with fresh tuna.

Edwardsen said the pasta dishes that are removed from the menu will reappear as specials.

"We will keep the bread pudding because I'm sure they would throw me out of town if I didn't keep that on," he joked.

VIN SANTO (copy) (copy)

Cannoli at Vin Santo.

Vin Santo, which means "The Wine of the Saints," will be offering fewer wine choices, and everything that's available by the bottle will be available by the glass.

Before the closure, the restaurant served a house wine by the glass and everything else was by the bottle.

Besides its pasta, Vin Santo was known for its portion size. The restaurant actually served double portions that were intended for two people to share. When it reopens, Edwardsen said, they'll do single-sized servings.

When the restaurant opened in 1998, the Edwardsens thought customers would share their dinners, and designed them that way. Instead, people each ordered their own entrée and Edwardsen said he'd often hear people talk about how many meals they were going to get out of it. "Very few people split, believe it or not."

Vin Santo used to be open five nights a week, but when it reopens it will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays.

VIN SANTO (copy)

Vin Santo opened in 1998 on Hubbard Avenue in Middleton. 

Edwardsen said most of his former employees have left the restaurant business. He plans to invite them to return.

He said he keeps hearing about the difficulty restaurant owners are having finding employees and hopes his streamlined menu is easy on his staff.

"Vin Santo's been here for a long time," he said. "We were due for a little bit of a change anyways."

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

45 years ago today, Elvis Presley died of a heart attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics