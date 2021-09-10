Upscale diner with full bar and pavilion to open on Near East Side

"With the pandemic, we ended up switching the idea of the building halfway through," Johnson said. "We decided to keep our coffee shop where it is, do a renovation, which we're currently doing as well. And then change the concept at 824 E. Johnson to this diner-style restaurant."

The project has taken longer than anticipated, he said. "But we are on the back end and I really hope, I'm crossing my fingers, that we can get done with 95% of the construction by the end of this month."

The diner will seat 37 people. A second phase of the project, to be completed by next spring, will take a dilapidated, 550-square-foot, one-bedroom, one bathroom home at 826 E. Johnson St., behind the diner-to-be, and tear it down. The couple will use the backyard area as a pavilion with an outdoor bar and seating for 62.

The couple bought the commercial property in January 2019 and the house came with it. They rent the space for their coffee shop.

For the diner, they hired architect Matt Tills, whose credits include RED sushi, the Robinia Courtyard entities, and the Sun Prairie Salvatore's Tomato Pies.