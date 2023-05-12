Taigu, the Chinese restaurant going into Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Madison’s Far West Side, is a long way from opening.
Hong Gao, who opened the original Taigu in Middleton in 2014, said her builders and architect have submitted drawings for the renovations to the city.
“It has been two months, and we are still waiting for the government’s approval,” Hong said. “It is estimated that we will receive it in two weeks. After receiving it, they will start working.”
"Cat Ear" Noodles with Pork, Eggplant and House Sauce at Taigu Restaurant in Middleton.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Taigu specializes in homemade hand-cut noodles. Hong first opened it under the name of the previous restaurant, Orient Express, and changed it to Taigu after 10 months.
In October, when Hong and her husband closed on the building, she said, “We are so happy to have their place. That’s the perfect location for Taigu.”
Taigu is named for the county in Shanxi province in northern China where Hong’s from, and where it’s said Chinese noodles were born.
The restaurant specializes in homemade Shanxi noodles, but noodle selections make up only a small part of the overall menu. The menu has lots of Chinese restaurant staples, such as moo goo gai pan, General Tso’s chicken, Szechuan beef and Kung Pao shrimp. There’s also a separate menu of Chinese specialties.
Hong moved to Madison with her husband in 1998 for his residency at UW Hospital, where he’s a pathologist.
Knoche’s had its last day at 5372 Old Middleton Road on Oct. 15.
Hong spoke in October about the amount of work involved in turning an 84-year-old butcher shop and grocery into a restaurant. “It’s a huge project. I’ve got a headache already,” she said, laughing.
She said Friday that her landlord at the Middleton restaurant, at 7610 Elmwood Ave., plans to tear down that building and build a tall one. Her lease there goes until March 2026.
