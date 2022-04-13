UPDATE: Hurts Donut Company in Middleton closes due to owner's health issues

Hurts Donut Company in Middleton closed abruptly due to an owner's recurrence of cancer.

In a Facebook post after a State Journal story about the closure ran online Tuesday, the company detailed how in 2017, Janelle Wilks emailed them about her dream of opening a Hurts Donut shop, but shortly after, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

It quoted from a June 2020 Facebook post that after 16 rounds of chemo, a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, Wilks, with the encouragement of her family, bought the Middleton franchise.

"It may not have been a straight line to opening their dream store, but only a temporary setback on a bigger, more significant course," the post said.

Hurts began in 2013 in Springfield, Missouri, and before its heralded opening in Middleton, had been featured on the Food Network. The shop's Nutella donut made BuzzFeed's list of "33 donuts to try before you die."

Seth Corless, who lives in Springfield, and first opened the Middleton shop with two friends in October 2016, said Janelle owned the shop with her husband, Steve Wilks.

Tuesday's Facebook post has a 2022 update, saying that Janelle fell inside the shop and a doctor's visit found advanced cancer.

"It has been a challenge to remain staffed while the leadership is away during this very difficult time," the post said.

It ended by saying it was a tough decision to permanently close the Middleton shop so the owners "can prioritize their health and family."

The owners left a sign at the shop saying it had been "a privilege to serve your community since 2017."

Corless and two others actually opened the Middleton shop in October 2016, selling what Hurts advertised as a rotating lineup of up to 70 doughnut flavors 24 hours a day.

It specialized in oversized specialty donuts and donut milkshakes in a two-story, 6,000-square-foot space at at 2831 Parmenter StThe sign on the door says, "We sincerely apologize and hope that we will see you again soon at one of our 21 other locations."

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

