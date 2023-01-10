University Club at UW-Madison reopening to public with new cafe after pandemic shutdown

The University Club on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus will reopen Jan. 23 after a pandemic closure with a new, casual dining concept, called Union Commons.

The new cafe in the historic campus dining venue, 803 State St., will be run by the Wisconsin Union, the nonprofit organization that manages Memorial Union, Union South, the Memorial Union Terrace, and markets and cafes throughout campus, Union spokeswoman Shauna Breneman said in a news release.

The University Club turned 100 in 2007. Although many of its facilities have been open to the public, the club has kept a low profile with its dining and event spaces.

The University Club closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19. After the club experienced financial losses during the pandemic, its board of directors voted to dissolve the club as an incorporated social organization, integrate it into the university, and have the Wisconsin Union manage it, the release said.

Under the Wisconsin Union, the new dining room at the University Club will benefit from about 400 full-time Union staff and many student employees.

Union Commons will serve house-made soups and chili; and toasted sandwiches, including a pesto chicken sandwich and a vegetarian caprese sandwich. Beverages will include Rooted Grounds coffee and espresso drinks, tea, and wine. It will also offer bakery items.

Customers are invited to study, socialize, and eat and drink on the first floor of the club, and on the club’s porch in warmer weather.

Both the University Club and Union Commons will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

UW–Madison students with valid Wiscards will be eligible for a 10% discount on most food and beverages at Union Commons and at other Wisconsin Union-run dining spaces when they use their Wiscard account.

While the club’s spaces are not currently available for event reservations, Union management is trying to work out future event space availability at the club.

The University Club was founded in 1907 -- the same year as the Wisconsin Union -- as a members-only social club promoting campus fellowship. From its opening until its unanticipated closure in 2020, it had evolved into a place for the public to dine and for its members to host educational, cultural and social events.

While the club was closed, Union employees cleaned and painted. The building got new signage and furniture to create the café space.

From September 2021 to May 2022, the University Club served as a temporary COVID-19 testing site.

