Underground Butcher is closing in two weeks.

On the heels of shutting down his popular restaurant, Forequarter, Jonny Hunter is closing Underground Butcher, his 7-year-old meat market, sandwich shop and grocery outlet, effective Dec. 15.

"We were looking at moving, but the holidays are always so hard. We decided not to relocate. Going through the holidays would be a mistake," Hunter said about the business at 811 Williamson St.

Underground Meats, which produces cured meats and sausages and has hundreds of restaurant and retail accounts around the country, is still in operation, said Hunter, who is the sole owner.

Forequarter closed in September after seven years on East Johnson Street.

Hunter, a James Beard nominated chef, was the primary owner of Forequarter when it closed, and is a minor partner in The Heights, which opened a year ago on Madison's Near West Side.

Hunter co-founded Underground Food Collective, which runs Underground Butcher and ran Forequarter. It had the well-regarded Underground Kitchen, which was lost to a fire in 2011.

Underground Food Collective's restaurant and event space at Garver Feed Mill is still in the works and has been handling special catered events since September. Garver Events can seat 530 people indoors and 280 outside.

Hunter said the kitchen at Garver Events is still being built.

