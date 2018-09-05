The under-performing P.F. Chang's China Bistro in Middleton has closed with two years left on its lease.
A notice from the company to the state's Department of Workforce Development called the closure unexpected, adding that "unforeseen natural circumstances" were involved, specifically damage from flooding caused by the recent storms.
The chain restaurant at 2237 Deming Way closed Saturday, affecting 36 employees, the notice said.
Alex Weis, executive vice president for Livesey Company, the development company that owns the property, said Livesey was already in lease discussions with P.F. Chang's, which originally opened in early 2006.
"They were likely going to close the restaurant, so the flood event was the last straw. So they're closing early before lease termination. Did the flood cause it? Not exactly, but sort of," Weis said, noting the restaurant had a 15-year lease.
"It hasn't been a great performing location for P.F. Chang's in comparison with their national averages," he said.
Other restaurants in the development each closed for a few days last month due to flooding, Weis said. Those were Ruth's Chris Steak House, Which Wich sandwich shop and Taco Bell.
"Water came in, but the damage was minimal," Weis said about Ruth's Chris.
The restaurants were each closed for less than a week, he said.