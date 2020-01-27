Two-ton ice bar being installed at Cafe Hollander

Koivunen-Zuleta said the two-ton, stand-up bar, will be 16-feet long and able to accommodate 15 people comfortably.

She said when they do large installations like this, they watch the temperature closely, and if they see a spike, they may postpone the installation. "Right now it looks like we're on schedule. But mother nature does hold the reins with that."

Ideally, she said, they'd like it to stay intact for three to four weekends.

Bollkman Zuleta, who's from Caracas, Venezuela, has been in the ice world since 1986. Koivunen-Zuleta went to culinary school to become a chef, then picked up her first chainsaw and carved a tree frog. She said she decided ice sculpting was her path in 1998.

A large portion of the bar will be made at Art Below Zero’s facility, then transported to Café Hollander and installed and sculpted on site.

The ice bar will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to close, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to close, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as long as weather allows.

Koivunen-Zuleta said the restaurant will put down liquor mats so the drinks are more secure and don't slide off.