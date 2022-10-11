Turkish Kitchen reopens, 'hospitality is the most important thing'

Turkish Kitchen on Madison's West Side reopened Oct. 6 after it was closed for about three weeks for a kitchen expansion.

Huseyin Gurhan Cokugurluel, 44, opened the restaurant at 749 S. Gammon Road, in late 2019, then got sidelined in mid-March 2020 by COVID-19, and reopened in January 2021.

With the kitchen remodel, he can provide a larger menu. But more than serving delicious food, Cokugurluel said, Turkish Kitchen is about making people happy.

"In Turkey, hospitality is the most important thing," he said. "We have to be extremely polite. If they leave here with a big smile on their face that's most important. That's a big, big reward to me."

Cokugurluel, who goes by Gurhan, brought his identical twin brother, Mustafa Korhan Cokugurluel, to Madison to work in the restaurant and own it with him.

Mustafa, who goes by Korhan, said he's six minutes older than his brother, and reports that the restaurant has been busy since reopening. He said his wife, Olga Cokugurluel, who is from Ukraine, works in the restaurant with them.

"She helps a lot," Korhan said. "She learned many things from my mother because they lived together for 10 years. She really knows about Turkish food."

Cokugurluel said he and his brother got COVID-19 early in the pandemic and had to close the shop. "We were just paying the rent and having a really bad time," he said.

He said he created his restaurant "from zero" in what had been a Taekwondo business.

Cokugurluel came to Madison in 1998 after he met a Madison girl who came to his hometown of Adana, a major city in southern Turkey, on a student exchange program.

They dated for two years, partially long distance, then moved to Madison together when he was 20.

"Madison is a very beautiful city," Cokugurluel said.

He studied English and marketing at a community college in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, because he didn't need to take an exam to get in. He lived there for a year and a half.

Cokugurluel didn't previously work in restaurants, but said cooking is something he's passionate about and has done since childhood. Before opening the restaurant, he worked for 10 years at Smart Motors as a salesman and sales manager.

He was in a relationship with the one-time exchange student for 20 years and they were married from 2005 to 2018.

At Turkish Kitchen Cokugurluel sells five types of kebabs, including the Adana kebab, named after his hometown. It's minced beef and lamb on a wider skewer than on shish kabobs. He also offers shawarma, with meat served in thin slices.

With the grilled items, he was doing mostly takeout, but he's added more tables and chairs and now has 10 tables and 24 chairs and is looking to double that.

Cokugurluel has also added a steam table, and offers five rice dishes and fish that he can serve quickly. "Turkish Ottoman cuisine is very unique, very old. There are hundreds of different dishes. So we will bring in several of them here."

The restaurant also serves hummus; baba ganoush; ajvar, a grilled eggplant and grilled red pepper spread; and cacik, a Turkish yogurt sauce.

Cokugurluel said he loves to see the reaction on customers faces when they taste his freshly made ajvar and other dishes. "It's the most crucial thing because people 5-years-old to 100-years-old, it doesn't matter. People know the good, delicious food."

And if someone wants extra rice or salad, he said he doesn't charge them. "In Turkey, it's like, 'Hey, can I get a little bit more salad?' No problem. We just want you to be full. That's all. You don't have to spend fortune."

Turkish Kitchen is halal and Islamic law prohibits alcohol, so none is served at the restaurant.

Cokugurluel said he sees customers of all nationalities. "Everybody's culture is different. And we respect them, everybody equally. And people see that respect."