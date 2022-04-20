Trying to get a reservation in a top restaurant for UW graduation weekend? Think again

Looking to go out for a nice dinner the weekend of UW-Madison commencement? You should have made your reservation at least a month ago.

The Tornado Room and Johnny Delmonico’s, both Downtown steakhouses, take reservations two months in advance, but not earlier, and Eno Vino, with two Madison locations, began accepting reservations two years ago.

None of them have reservations left for May 13 and 14, the weekend of UW-Madison commencement — another sign of the blossoming return to normalcy after two graduation seasons disrupted by COVID-19.

Madison native Paul Belzer, a high school principal in the California Bay Area, spent 45 minutes one day trying to make a reservation for five people to celebrate his son’s graduation on May 14.

He planned the dinner a few months in advance by searching online for “best restaurants in Madison.”

Belzer called the Tornado Room, only to find reservations at the supper club for May 14 would open up two months ahead of time and were by phone only starting at 1 p.m.

On March 14, Belzer began calling at 11 a.m. Pacific time. “I’m at one point calling the Tornado Room over and over and over and getting the busy line,” he said, adding that he must have called 45 times.

He got through about 45 minutes later. “The gentleman who picked up was very gracious and responsive, and told me they had just booked their last table,” he said.

His family instead plans to eat at Samba Brazilian Grill. The online reservation service OpenTable shows Samba now booked for March 13 and 14.

Belzer’s situation is similar to that of others hoping to eat at one of Madison’s top restaurants, particularly for those dining with more than four people, as many do during graduation weekend.

“It’s the biggest large-party weekend,” Dale Bartnick, the Tornado Room’s general manager, said about UW’s graduation. Mother’s Day and Saturday nights after Badgers football games can be almost as busy, he said.

In 2020, UW-Madison moved its spring ceremony online and restaurant dining rooms were closed because of the pandemic.

Last May, restaurants were still required by the city-county health department to operate at 75% capacity, which restaurant operators contacted for this story said they had no trouble filling that weekend.

UW-Madison’s Class of 2021 celebrated last year at Camp Randall Stadium in a graduates-only ceremony that was livestreamed for family and friends.

This year’s commencement ceremony for doctoral and professional degree candidates will be at the Kohl Center at 5:30 p.m. May 13. Bachelor’s, master’s and law degree candidates will have their ceremony at noon the next day at Camp Randall.

Where to still get in A search of the online reservation service OpenTable, which can be tricky to navigate at times, shows reservations still open graduation weekend at a few places, including: Otto's Restaurant and Bar

Eldorado Grill

D'Vino

Buck & Honey's in Monona, Sun Prairie and Waunakee

Ruth's Chris As of Tuesday afternoon, Rare Steakhouse on the Square had two available spots left, 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on May 13 and 14.

Bartnick said he and another employee answer phones and take reservations from 1 to 10 p.m. daily.

“We choose not to go the computer route because we like the Old World of having the reservation book and everything’s done via the phone and handwritten in the reservation book,” he said.

Generally, customers don’t have an issue with it, Bartnick said.

“Graduation (weekend) is a tough situation because we’re a small restaurant,” he said. “It books up very fast.”

The Tornado Room can seat about 140 among its three small dining rooms, depending on the number of people in each party.

Bartnick said the restaurant allows two to three hours for a meal, which means for a 5 p.m. seating, that table won’t get reset until 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. “We don’t rush people,” he said.

“The good thing for us is 95% of the people who come here, who make reservations, are people we know,” Bartnick said. “They’re people that have been coming to town to see their kids in college. We get to know them because they come here on a semi-regular basis.”

Alex Felland, one of the managing partners at Food Fight Restaurant Group, said the company’s steakhouse, Johnny Delmonico’s, also began taking reservations two months in advance of graduation weekend and was almost completely booked within the first 24 hours.

Delmonico’s will serve almost 600 people during graduation weekend. It can fit about 100 people, with each table able to accommodate three reservations, one early, a middle one, and a later seating between 8:30 and 9:30.

The two nights provide Delmonico’s with its biggest weekend of the year, he said. “It’s an important night for our business because it’s a high sales night for us.”

Johnny Delmonico’s, as well as Food Fight’s Cento and Bar Corallini, stock up on wine and champagne for the weekend, including a couple of special bottles they don’t normally carry.

Cento Downtown is full, and, as of Tuesday afternoon, Corallini on Atwood Avenue had only a couple of reservations of two or four left because of its table layout. Most graduation reservations are for groups of six to 10, Felland said.

Jose Luis Granados, co-owner of two Eno Vino Bar and Bistro restaurants in Madison and Palette Bar and Grill in Hotel Indigo, said all three are full for graduation weekend. As of Tuesday afternoon, OpenTable showed that Palette had reservations available around 9 p.m. on May 13 and 14.

It’s been this way since Eno Vino opened in 2004 on the Far West Side, Granados said. And graduation is the one event people book far ahead of time.

“Something like New Year’s Eve, they don’t do that,” he said. “Valentine’s Day, every restaurant fills up the day before or two days before because the guys forgot to make the reservations. ... Graduation is something that is important for both mom and dad and the son or daughter. That’s why it requires more time to prepare and that’s why we are always busy.”

