Trio Ramen opens in Middleton, full menu coming Wednesday

Three friends are collaborating on Trio Ramen in Middleton, hence the name.

Xun Wang, Pei Wang and Aichan "Wendy" Weng, none of whom are related, opened the restaurant Sunday with a limited "soft opening" menu, but it will fully open Wednesday, said Henry Wang, who is married to Xun, and helping out during the opening.

"We are a minority-owned, women-owned business. We hope to bring a different culinary experience to Middleton and the surrounding area," Henry said.

He said the two-story, 6,000-square-foot space at 2831 Parmenter St. that had been Hurts Donut Co. for almost two years before it closed last spring, has been totally remodeled and now has natural wood and Asian elements.

Blue Spoon Café, a more upscale spinoff of the popular fast-food chain Culver's, was in the space from 2007 to 2010. Max's Farm Table was there for six months starting in 2015.

Henry, whose regular job is as an IT consultant, said the Trio women, who are all from China, worked together at Strings Ramen, which opened a Madison location Downtown on Frances Street in early 2018. The Madison location was Strings' first outside of Chicago and Xun Wang and Weng are part owners.

Weng also owns Ichiban on Park Street and manages Taste of Sichuan on State Street. She owned the former Dragon I on State Street and opened Poke Plus, now called Poke Plus & Teriyaki, in 2018 on the UW-Madison end of State Street, before selling it.

Trio Ramen's menu has four broth choices: tonkatsu, miso, shoyu and vegetarian; four protein choices: pork loin, pork belly, chicken and tofu; and scallions and cabbage as free toppings.

The base price is $13.99 and customers can add a host of additional toppings that cost extra. "The combination of it, it's infinite. We have a lot of different toppings that you can add onto it," Henry said.

There is also a donburi section of the menu that has Japanese-style rice bowls with meat and/or vegetables; a few curry dishes; eight appetizers, including pork buns, karaage (Japanese fried chicken) and takoyaki (Japanese octopus balls); and milk teas.

"We are constantly improving our offerings," Henry said. "So, our menu can change in the future."

36 Madison-area restaurant, bar, bakery, coffee shop openings in 2022 Taqueria Los Atlantes Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe Hot Lunch Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts, and Fried Chicken Tacos El Capi Good Co. at Pioneer Pointe The Bubbling Teapot Sabores Fusion Grill Nori Sushi & Grill North Shore Pizza and Subs Sookie's Veggie Burgers Turn Key La Pollera Colombiana Restaurant Eno Vino Waunakee BigSur Cantina Amara SASS Sauce + Shells The Borough Beer Company & Kitchen Taza Swagat Sun Prairie Little John's Lunchbox AzTec Taqueria Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine Dirty Dog Taphouse Ollie's Forward Craft & Coffee Jacknife The Ready Set FreshFin Poke Hilldale Mom's Bar Prost! Tucumã Northstreet La Taguara Far Breton Bakery Dagu Rice Noodle