Deja Food Group's four-year-old, pan-Asian restaurant, Sujeo, is going from full-service to fast-casual later this month.
Sujeo, opened by Madison Chef Tory Miller in August 2014 at East Washington Avenue and Livingston Street, will close Saturday and reopen on Sept. 24.
The restaurant's owners will make some modifications to the dining room and kitchen. The restaurant at 10 N. Livingston St., will reopen with a new concept.
"Expect creative, fun Asian American-inspired dishes with a faster, easier service," a press release said.
"With our neighbor, The Sylvee, opening soon and the already booming crowds we see with Breese Stevens' events, we wanted to offer something quicker for those of our guests on a time crunch, but still be able to play around with the foods Chef Jamie and I love. We're excited to debut the updated space!" Miller said in the release referring to Chef Jamie Hoang.
Full bar service will continue, as well as takeout, but delivery will be suspended for the foreseeable future, the release said.
Miller is also known for his three other high-profile Madison restaurants: L'Etoile, Graze and Estrellon.