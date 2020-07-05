Top 25 Madison restaurants of the decade according to Yelp

Data miners at Yelp, a top business recommendations site, dove into their treasure trove of information to provide the Wisconsin State Journal with the top Madison restaurants of the decade. The data they provided spans from Jan. 1, 2010, to Dec. 31, 2019.
No. 25: El Rancho Mexican Grill
No. 24: RED
No. 23: Bradbury's
No. 22: Good Food Low Carb Cafe
No. 21: North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
No. 20: Jade Mountain Tea Company
No. 19: Mediterranean Cafe
No. 18: Lao Laan-Xang Restaurant
No. 17: La Nopalera
No. 16: Casetta Kitchen and Counter
No. 15: Heritage Tavern
No. 14: Graft
No. 13: Paul's Pel'meni
No. 12: Macha Tea Company
No. 11: Pizza Brutta
No. 10: Double 10 Mini Hot Pot
No. 9: Banzo
No. 8: Pig in a Fur Coat
No. 7: Sweet Home Wisconsin
No. 6: Ogden's North Street Diner
No. 5: Nook
No. 4: La Kitchenette
No. 3: Salvatore's Tomato Pies
No. 2: Novanta
No. 1: La Taguara
Methodology
This is a list of the top restaurants of the decade (2010-2019) in Madison, Wisconsin, according to Yelp.
Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2019.
