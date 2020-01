Ella's Deli and Ice Cream Parlor, a beloved restaurant at 2902 E. Washington Ave., closed Jan. 21, 2018, after 41 years. Owners Ken and Judy Balkin had hoped to find a buyer who would reopen the 5,500-square-foot property, but that didn't happen. Instead, health care software company Epic Systems bought the carousel and other decorations and brought them to the firm's Verona campus. Here's a look back at Ella's Deli over the years.