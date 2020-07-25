Throwback photos: Madison-area restaurants you'll never eat at again, part 6

Feiler’s. Colonial Inn. Grand Pagoda. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more time. This is the sixth installment of closed restaurants in our series on old restaurants and bars we'll never eat at again. We're featuring a different set of restaurants every day this week.
Abuelo's Mexican Food
Andy's Restaurant
Bahn Thai on Willy Street
Brocach Irish Pub on the Square
Club Chanticleer
Colonial Inn
Creole Cafe
Da' Cajun Way
Dos Bandidos
Feiler's Restaurant
Freshii
Grand Pagoda
Herreman's Supper Club, Sun Prairie
Hometown Buffet
I'm Here
Jacs Dining and Tap House
Jamerica
Kabul
Kreutz Restaurant
Lotus Chinese Restaurant
Luigi's Diner
Maria's Pizza
Morels Restaurant
Nadia's Restaurant and Lounge
Norse Chalet
Ol' Brick Inn
Pavlov's Pizza
Roast Public House
Sergio's Mexican Restaurant
Sujeo
Taj Indian Restaurant
Taqueria 3 Amigos
That BBQ Joint
The Verona Woods
Wah Kee
Washington Host Restaurant
Willie Ty's
4 Sisters
Share memories of closed restaurants important in your past
Ovens of Brittany. Namio’s. Feiler’s. Madison has long been a foodie town, so we tend to love our local restaurants. We also mourn their passing when they close their doors.
For several years, the State Journal has offered a popular feature on its website that provides photos and information about restaurants that have closed over the years — but still left their mark. (You can see our full collection of closed restaurants and bars at go.madison.com/closed.)
Now, we’d like to hear your memories about these special places where you once celebrated birthdays, shared lunch with a favorite relative or dined with an old flame. If we get enough responses, they may be published in the newspaper or on our website. You will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.
If you’d like to share a memory about a closed restaurant, and what it meant to you, send a brief response that includes your full name and hometown to wsjeditor@madison.com. You may also drop it off or mail it to 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, WI 53713. Submissions must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, and include contact information, to be considered.
