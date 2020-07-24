Throwback photos: Madison-area restaurants you'll never eat at again, part 5

Ballweg's. Ella's Deli. Bellini Italian Restaurant. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more time. This is the fifth installment of closed restaurants in our series on old restaurants and bars we'll never eat at again. We're featuring a different set of restaurants every day this week.
AJ Bombers
Angkor Wat
Ballweg's Restaurant
Beach House
Bellini Italian Restaurant
Bishop's Buffet
Bluephies
Blue Marlin
Bob's Twin Gables
Bruegger's Bagels
Buraka
Coreana
Cuco's Mexican Fusion
Ella's Deli
Diego's Mexican Bistro
Francesca's al Lago
Freiburg Gastropub
Granite City Food & Brewery
Halverson's Supper Club
Hamilton's on the Square
Julep
Las Islas Del Mar
Marrakesh
Mermaid Cafe
New Orleans Take-Out
Nostrano
Rocky Rococo Party Pizzeria East
Shish Cafe
Sophia's Bakery & Cafe
Soupcon
Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub
Taste of Asia
Taqueria Gila Monster
The Spot
Tio Pepe's
Suwanasak
Wong's Garden
wiener shop
Veranda
4 & 20 Bakery and Cafe
Share memories of closed restaurants important in your past
Ovens of Brittany. Namio’s. Feiler’s. Madison has long been a foodie town, so we tend to love our local restaurants. We also mourn their passing when they close their doors.
For several years, the State Journal has offered a popular feature on its website that provides photos and information about restaurants that have closed over the years — but still left their mark. (You can see our full collection of closed restaurants and bars at go.madison.com/closed.)
Now, we’d like to hear your memories about these special places where you once celebrated birthdays, shared lunch with a favorite relative or dined with an old flame. If we get enough responses, they may be published in the newspaper or on our website. You will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.
If you’d like to share a memory about a closed restaurant, and what it meant to you, send a brief response that includes your full name and hometown to wsjeditor@madison.com. You may also drop it off or mail it to 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, WI 53713. Submissions must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, and include contact information, to be considered.
