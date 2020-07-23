Throwback photos: Madison-area restaurants you'll never eat at again, part 4

Bev's. The Mango Grill. Nibble Nook. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more time. This is the fourth installment of closed restaurants in the popular series on old restaurants and bars we'll never eat at again. We're featuring a different set of restaurants every day this week.
Amy's Cafe and Bar
Bev's Home Cookin'
Blue Max
Bud's East and West
Caravello's Bar & Restaurant
Continental
Dixie Diner
DiSalvo's restaurant
Dome Restaurant
Cafe Europa
Gargano's Pizzeria
Goeden's Fish Market
Golden City Chinese Restaurant
Ground Round
Hasty Tasty Restaurant
Jolly Troll Smorgasbord
Julian's Delicatessan
Justo's Club
Kafe Kahoutek
Kelly's Hamburgers
Mango Grill
Martin's Restaurant
Mercury Cafe and Lounge
Nibble Nook
Ocean Grill
Pig's Ear
Red Rooster
Roman Inn
Rozino's Pizza
Shakey's Pizza
Spanish Cafe
Suburpia
Sveden House
The Towne Club
Tiny's Cafe
Troia's Steak House
Welch's Embers
Yee's Cafe
York Steak House
Zorba's
Share memories of closed restaurants important in your past
Ovens of Brittany. Namio’s. Feiler’s. Madison has long been a foodie town, so we tend to love our local restaurants. We also mourn their passing when they close their doors.
For several years, the State Journal has offered a popular feature on its website that provides photos and information about restaurants that have closed over the years — but still left their mark. (You can see our full collection of closed restaurants and bars at go.madison.com/closed.)
Now, we’d like to hear your memories about these special places where you once celebrated birthdays, shared lunch with a favorite relative or dined with an old flame. If we get enough responses, they may be published in the newspaper or on our website. You will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.
If you’d like to share a memory about a closed restaurant, and what it meant to you, send a brief response that includes your full name and hometown to wsjeditor@madison.com. You may also drop it off or mail it to 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, WI 53713. Submissions must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, and include contact information, to be considered.
