Throwback photos: Madison-area restaurants you'll never eat at again, part 3

Wing's Inn. Restaurant Magnus. CJ's. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more time. This is the third installment of closed restaurants in the popular series on old restaurants and bars we'll never eat at again. We're featuring a different set of restaurants every day this week.
Antonio's on Park Street
Badger Candy Kitchen
Brathaus Too
Burgrito's
Campus Soda Grill
Chalet St. Moritz
Chi-Chi's
CJ's Restaurant
The Dardanelles
Delitalia
Felly's Restaurant
Golden Ox restaurant
Golden Rooster
Grotto Restaurant
Harp & Kettle Cheese House restaurant
Indian Room
Jose Taco
Kober's Root Beer and Ice Cream Bar
Lawrence Restaurant
Leske's Steak House
Log Cabin bratwurst restaurant
Lulu's Restaurant
Madison Tea Room
Monona A&W Drive-in
Olympic Restaurant and Bar
Pino's
Mac's A&W Root Beer drive-in
Restaurant Magnus
Rigadoon Room at The Edgewater
R&W Root Beer stand
Sherwood Forest Dinner Club
Spanish Village
Stein Haus Restaurant
The Stein
Taco Grande
Tenderloin Inn
Timber Lodge Steak House
Upper Crust Cafe
Wing's Inn
Share memories of closed restaurants important in your past
Ovens of Brittany. Namio’s. Feiler’s. Madison has long been a foodie town, so we tend to love our local restaurants. We also mourn their passing when they close their doors.
For several years, the State Journal has offered a popular feature on its website that provides photos and information about restaurants that have closed over the years — but still left their mark. (You can see our full collection of closed restaurants and bars at go.madison.com/closed.)
Now, we’d like to hear your memories about these special places where you once celebrated birthdays, shared lunch with a favorite relative or dined with an old flame. If we get enough responses, they may be published in the newspaper or on our website. You will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.
If you’d like to share a memory about a closed restaurant, and what it meant to you, send a brief response that includes your full name and hometown to wsjeditor@madison.com. You may also drop it off or mail it to 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison, WI 53713. Submissions must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, and include contact information, to be considered.
