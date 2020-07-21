Throwback photos: Madison-area restaurants you'll never eat at again, part 2

Rennebohm’s. L’Escargot. Mildred’s. We all have favorite restaurants, now closed, that we wish we could eat at just one more time. This is the second installment of closed restaurants in our series on old restaurants and bars we'll never eat at again. We'll feature a new set of restaurants every day this week.
American Lunch
Brown's Restaurant
Cleveland's Lunch Room
Coney Island Restaurant
Cop's Cafe
Davidson Cafeteria
Dog 'n Suds Drive-in
Dolly's Cafe
Dykman's
Ella's Deli on State Street
Fedele's Italian Restaurant
Guido's Supper Club
Heidelberg Hofbrau
Heritage House
Italian Village
Ivy Inn
King's Food Host
L'Escargot
Left Guard restaurant
Lippner's Cafe
Little Dutch Mill Restaurant
Mildred's Sandwich Shop
Old English Dining Room in the Belmont Hotel
Opera House
Paco's Restaurant
Pancake Plantation
Papa Phil's
Peppino's
Piper's Garden Cafeteria
Poole's Northgate
Princess Cafe
Radical Rye
Red & White Hamburgers
Rennebohm's
Shorty and Lammy's Brathaus
Tea rooms at Manchester's and Baron's
The Athens Restaurant and Kosta's
The Hatch Cover
The Spot Lunch
Zarita's
Share memories of closed restaurants important in your past
Ovens of Brittany. Namio’s. Feiler’s. Madison has long been a foodie town, so we tend to love our local restaurants. We also mourn their passing when they close their doors.
For several years, the State Journal has offered a popular feature on its website that provides photos and information about restaurants that have closed over the years — but still left their mark. (You can see our full collection of closed restaurants and bars at go.madison.com/closed.)
