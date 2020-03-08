Throwback photos: A look back at Josie's Spaghetti House

Josie's Spaghetti House was a landmark restaurant at the corner of Park and Regent streets for years in an area once called "Spaghetti Corners." It outlasted other Italian restaurants in the old Greenbush neighborhood — opening in 1964 and operating until fire closed it in 2004. Sicilian immigrant Josephine "Josie" Magnasco Schuepbach, who moved with her family to Madison in 1911, opened the restaurant at 906 Regent St. and eventually passed the torch to her daughter, Joanne Jensen. An ad in the State Journal in 1964 promoted $1 plates of spaghetti every Monday. Former customers mourn its closure to this day. For more on other closed restaurants, check out our throwback series: Beloved Madison-area bars and restaurants we still miss.