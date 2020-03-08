Throwback photos: A look back at Josie's Spaghetti House

Josie's Spaghetti House was a landmark restaurant at the corner of Park and Regent streets for years in an area once called "Spaghetti Corners." It outlasted other Italian restaurants in the old Greenbush neighborhood — opening in 1964 and operating until fire closed it in 2004. Sicilian immigrant Josephine "Josie" Magnasco Schuepbach, who moved with her family to Madison in 1911, opened the restaurant at 906 Regent St. and eventually passed the torch to her daughter, Joanne Jensen. An ad in the State Journal in 1964 promoted $1 plates of spaghetti every Monday. Former customers mourn its closure to this day. For more on other closed restaurants, check out our throwback series: Beloved Madison-area bars and restaurants we still miss.
Josie's Spaghetti House
Josie Schuepbach. 1988
'Thrifty' ad from 1964
Ad for Josie's 3 Sisters, 1964
Josie's ad, 1982
Josie's exterior, 1983
Josie Schuepbach, 1988
Josie Schuepbach, 1988
Josie's Lounge, 1971
50 years at Josie's, 2002
Fire damage at Josie's, 2004
Makeshift office, 2004
View from Regent, 2005
Making cookies at Josie's, 2004
Making Italian cookies
Review of Josie's in 1998
Women of Josie's, 1999
Josie's closed, 2007
Josie's restaurant
Josie's auction ad, 2005
Jimmie's "Ace of Places"
