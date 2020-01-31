This $&@! just got serious: Chocolate Shoppe ice cream to take on Atwood Scoop on former turf

The Chocolate Shoppe has a manufacturing plant on Daniels Street, off Pflaum Road, on the city's Southeast Side, where it produces about 100 flavors that rotate through the stores.

Since September, the manufacturing plant has also been producing about a dozen flavors of Babcock ice cream while Babcock Hall at UW-Madison is undergoing major renovations for the next two years.

Besides offering a full roster of flavors, the new Atwood Chocolate Shoppe will serve malts, shakes, sundaes and cakes. It will have indoor and outdoor seating, just like its other ice cream parlors around Madison. Deadman's goal is to be open by May 1.

Casey Davenport said he didn't want to disclose what brand of ice cream he'll sell at the Atwood Scoop, and is still "working on the fine details." He said he and his brother will serve other items besides ice cream, but wouldn't say what, other than it won't be hot food.

"I've lived on the North Side of Madison for 38 years," said Davenport, 38, "and we are excited to be part of the community."

As for Stone Fence, Mia Brodersen bought the gift shop in 2009 after working there for 20 years. The store opened in 1972, and had locations at West Towne Mall and Hilldale Shopping Center before moving into the Atwood space that formerly housed Absolutely Art.

"Brick and mortar is tough for a small business and there isn't as much of a market for it as there used to be," Brodersen said. "People just aren't consuming as much, really."

