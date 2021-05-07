 Skip to main content
Third Rising Sons opens in Verona; business at State Street location improving
RESTAURANT NEWS

Third Rising Sons opens in Verona; business at State Street location improving

Rising Sons drunken noodles

Drunken noodles from Rising Sons Deli are big, thick noodles stir-fried with egg, basil, chilies, carrots and bok choy. They are pictured here with chicken.

 State Journal archives

Sinarack “Be” Macvilay has opened a third Rising Sons Laotian-Thai restaurant, with locations on State Street, Madison’s Far West Side, and now Verona.

The new restaurant, 600 W. Verona Ave., is in a strip mall where Jordandal Cookhouse used to be. Macvilay said it has been so busy since it opened March 14 that she’s kept her second location at 745 N. High Point Road closed since then.

She said she hopes to reopen in that location, next to Oliva restaurant, this summer.

The new place has 10 tables, but is only doing takeout business now, Macvilay said, adding that she’s not sure when she will start seating people inside.

“It’s doing really well. There’s a lot of good community. We’re busier over here than we’ve been on the West Side,” she said. “That’s why I couldn’t go back just yet.”

She said customers are finding out by word of mouth and by seeing her sign. “People drive by and they’re confused and they just stop in.”

Macvilay started Rising Sons on Park Street as a grocery and deli, then moved to the former University Square with grab-and-go food, and settled on State Street as a restaurant, “Rising Sons Deli,” in 2006. The “rising sons” of the name refers to Macvilay’s four sons.

She dropped “deli” from the name when she opened the High Point location in 2016.

Macvilay is spending most of her time at the Verona location training her third-oldest son, Arya Macvilay, 26, to run the restaurant. He’s also getting help from other family members, she said.

Arya said he has been helping his parents with the business since he finished high school at 18.

His father, Khen Macvilay, who like his mother, was born and raised in Laos, is a research assistant in pathology at UW-Madison. Arya said his mother retired from the same job in 2013 when she decided to work at Rising Sons full time.

“They’ve actually been begging her to come back to the UW,” Arya said. “She’s considered it, but she just loves cooking and she loves providing for people. It’s something that she really likes to do.”

The Verona menu is almost the same as the large menus at the other locations, Arya said, just minus about five items. “There’s still a lot of variety on our menu and a lot of different things to choose from.”

Because his mom runs the High Point location, and has been in Verona every day training Arya and other family members to run it on their own, “we don’t have enough manpower to open the West Side one,” Arya said. “It’s hard to find help in times like this.”

Business on State Street, meanwhile, isn’t what it used to be, Macvilay said, “but I think it’s coming along slowly.”

That location is only offering takeout for now, too, Arya said. “It’s starting to recover from COVID and just being shut down.”

The phone number for the Verona location is 608-497-0328.

Arya said he’s surprised by how well the new restaurant is catching on. “Honestly, it’s doing a lot better than we had expected it to this quickly.”

The farm-to-table Jordandal Cookhouse opened in August 2012 offering sandwiches and tacos with meat from Jordandal Farms in Argyle. Initially the cookhouse was carryout only, then in late 2014, it added a dining area.

