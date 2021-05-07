Third Rising Sons opens in Verona; business at State Street location improving

She dropped “deli” from the name when she opened the High Point location in 2016.

Macvilay is spending most of her time at the Verona location training her third-oldest son, Arya Macvilay, 26, to run the restaurant. He’s also getting help from other family members, she said.

Arya said he has been helping his parents with the business since he finished high school at 18.

His father, Khen Macvilay, who like his mother, was born and raised in Laos, is a research assistant in pathology at UW-Madison. Arya said his mother retired from the same job in 2013 when she decided to work at Rising Sons full time.

“They’ve actually been begging her to come back to the UW,” Arya said. “She’s considered it, but she just loves cooking and she loves providing for people. It’s something that she really likes to do.”

The Verona menu is almost the same as the large menus at the other locations, Arya said, just minus about five items. “There’s still a lot of variety on our menu and a lot of different things to choose from.”