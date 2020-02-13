Think you can bake? 'The Great American Baking Show' is calling

If all of your friends rave about your carrot cake and your pies make them swoon, maybe it's time to wow the judges on "The Great American Baking Show."

The show is casting amateur bakers from Madison and surrounding communities, with an application deadline of Feb. 25.

The producers of "The Great British Bake Off" are looking for U.S. contestants for the spinoff of their UK phenomenon.

Those interested can apply here: thegreatamericanbakingshow.castingcrane.com

Chosen applicants will travel to England to compete in the famous "Bake Off" tent.

Applicants must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. resident; can’t have completed any formal or professional culinary, pastry, or baking training -- unless it was more than 10 years ago; and can never have worked as a full-time baker, cook, or pastry chef (nor can baking be a main source of income).

"The Great American Baking Show is seeking passion for baking as well as talent," said Matthew Nakamura, the show's casting producer, in a press release. "Not only do the producers want to know what applicants have mastered, but also the areas in which they need more experience."