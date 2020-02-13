You are the owner of this article.
Think you can bake? 'The Great American Baking Show' is calling
RESTAURANT NEWS

Think you can bake? 'The Great American Baking Show' is calling

"The Great British Bake Off"

U.S. competitors will face off in the "The Great British Bake Off" tent. 

 The Great American Baking Show

If all of your friends rave about your carrot cake and your pies make them swoon, maybe it's time to wow the judges on "The Great American Baking Show."

The show is casting amateur bakers from Madison and surrounding communities, with an application deadline of Feb. 25.

The producers of "The Great British Bake Off" are looking for U.S. contestants for the spinoff of their UK phenomenon.

Those interested can apply here: thegreatamericanbakingshow.castingcrane.com

Chosen applicants will travel to England to compete in the famous "Bake Off" tent.

Applicants must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. resident; can’t have completed any formal or professional culinary, pastry, or baking training -- unless it was more than 10 years ago; and can never have worked as a full-time baker, cook, or pastry chef (nor can baking be a main source of income).

"The Great American Baking Show is seeking passion for baking as well as talent," said Matthew Nakamura, the show's casting producer, in a press release. "Not only do the producers want to know what applicants have mastered, but also the areas in which they need more experience."

Potential competitors will need to attach a photo of themselves, pictures of what they bake, and a short 1- to 2-minute video describing themselves, their passion for baking, and why they would be a great candidate for the show.

A full list of eligibility requirements is available at the website above.

Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

