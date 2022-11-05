The results are in: Braisin' Hussies comes in on top of city's annual food cart review

Braisin' Hussies came out on top of the city's annual food cart review process this year, beating out 31 other carts.

The cart, which chef/owner Michael Sollinger describes as a modernist diner with comfort foods from around the world, also came in first in 2019, the last time the review was conducted.

"It's always a nice feeling," Sollinger said Friday, minutes after the results were announced. "I try to keep this review thing in perspective. The first idea is to get a good spot for my business in both the farmers' market on Saturdays and my regular spot on the Square."

The highest-rated carts are given priority in choosing a location on the Capitol Square or Library Mall.

This year’s review ran Sept. 12 to Oct. 9, with 37 carts applying and 32 completing the review process. There were 25 community volunteer reviewers.

Rounding out the top 20, in order, were: Taquitos Marimar, Surco Peruvian cart 1, Surco Peruvian cart 2, El Burrito Loco, Fresh Cool Drinks, Teriyaki Samurai, Curt's Gourmet Popcorn, Curd Girl, Bulgogi Korean Taco, Common Pasta, Ernie’s Kettle Korn, Pagoda Smoothie, Caracas Arepas, Toast, Pete's Pops, Hibachi Hut, Caracas Empanadas, Cultura Cali, and Natural Juice.

Madison street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst said there were no reviews in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

There were fewer applicants this year than in 2019, Blake-Horst said, with only three new carts participating in this year's review.

Some carts with owners who also have restaurants didn't participate in the review this year to focus on their brick-and-mortar restaurants, she said.

Blake-Horst said that for other cart owners, staffing shortages and supply chain issues were reasons they didn't apply for this season or had to pull out of the review.

In 2019, 51 carts applied with 43 completing the review process, she said.

Last year, Blake-Horst said, the city only allowed eight carts to have sites in the Mall Concourse under an emergency order. Seven of them went through this year's review and one closed.

New this year is the city allowing full-sized food trucks and larger food trailers citywide, although carts larger than 56 square feet aren't eligible to vend on the Mall Concourse, she said.

Sollinger, 54, of Braisin' Hussies, said he puts a lot of effort into his food and buys top ingredients. For instance, he's been using local Fox Heritage Farms chicken, pork belly and bacon since he opened in 2016.

"They bring me quality product that I'm very proud of. And so they have earned my devotion," Sollinger said.

He said when he puts braised pork on top of rice and black beans, he doesn't have to worry about whether its a good dish or not.

"When I get busy, the product quality is baked into the cake and I can just concentrate on serving the food with a smile and hopefully at some type of speed and not worry about, 'Oh, is this pork a little dry? Has it been sitting in the steam table too long? And that kind of peace of mind for me is worth a little extra expense," Sollinger said.

Whether anyone else can tell, buying high-quality ingredients makes him proud of the food that he's selling. "Hopefully that's been coming across. Not to just the judges. The judges are important, but to my clientele," he said.

His cart can be found on Main Street near King Street on the Square, in front of the Walgreens, a spot he got in the beginning of 2019. On Saturdays during the Farmers' Market, his cart is at the top of State Street.

In 2018, he began serving a vegetable menu along with a meat menu and that changed the demographic of his customer base, he said. He said he still sells more meat items than vegetable items, but he gets a lot of feedback on his vegetable menu.

"I have a pretty solid regular client base," he said. "I would have a hard time taking one menu item off and replacing it with something else because I have people who like the chicken dish or people who really like the pork dish. People would throw metaphoric snowballs at me if the pork belly didn't show up."

Sollinger said he has some regulars who experiment with his entire menu, and others who always order the same dish.

Once in a while, somebody will come up and not know what to make of his menu of slow-cooked grain, rice and noodle bowls, because, "it's not the most straightforward concept," he said.

Sometimes, he said, he'll coax people with a little taste "a la Baskin-Robbins," hopefully converting them into a regular customer. "That's the biggest validation that I get."

Sollinger grew up in Champaign, Illinois, but has lived abroad for most of his adult life. He opened several restaurants in Warsaw, Poland.

He said he told his mom he wanted to be a chef when he was 10 or 11, and went to culinary school at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. "That's all I wanted to do. I've been working in the restaurant business since."

When he began considering a mobile food business, Madison was one of a handful of cities where he thought he'd like to live. His sister moved to Madison in 2010 and his brother-in-law is from Wisconsin, he said.

"I love Madison, especially in the spring and summertime," Sollinger said. "And then you realize that this is a city that cares about its mobile food businesses."