The Muskellounge and Sporting Club, aka 'The Muskie,' opens its Monona Drive patio

The Muskellounge and Sporting Club, "The Muskie" for short, opened Tuesday on Monona Drive. It did so quietly with patio seating for 20, as the tavern's owners await city permission to double the size of their outdoor seating area.

Under the current status of the city-county's COVID-19 reopening plan, "Forward Dane," the bar, 4102 Monona Drive, cannot have customers inside, where its capacity is 100.

Chad Vogel said he and business partner Sean Pharr hope to hear back from the city soon. They're also waiting on some temporary barriers and extra furniture.

Vogel said it will be a few weeks until they're ready for bigger crowds because he's worried about having too many people standing around with nowhere to sit. "The whole idea is to kind of keep people spread out."

He said he hates the idea of having to turn people away, but it's for everyone's safety.

"It's a really weird time to open a bar," he said.

Since The Muskie is not a restaurant, the menu is limited to Fraboni's frozen pizzas and meat and cheese served in little stainless steel tackle boxes.