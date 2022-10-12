The Maple Tree Supper Club isn't a total loss after fire, 'We're definitely going to rebuild it'

The owners of the Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland say they will repair the popular restaurant after an Oct. 5 fire, and reopen it as soon as possible.

"The damage was pretty bad, but we're definitely going to rebuild it," said Justin Couey, who owns the business with Cliff White.

Couey said there were 100 to 120 people inside the restaurant at 6010 Highway 51 when the fire started at about 5:20 p.m., and everyone was safely evacuated.

McFarland Fire & Rescue Chief Chris Dennis called it the worst fire his village has seen in about four years.

Couey, 28, said it started as a normal grease fire, which isn't uncommon in the kitchen, but spread faster than they could contain it. "Once we realized it was too late, then we just decided that we had to evacuate and make sure that everybody got out safe and sound."

Crews had the fire under control by about 6 p.m., Dennis said.

Couey said he's proud of his staff for making sure everybody got out in a calm manner before the fire spread. "I think we did a pretty good job for how bad the damage was."

He said he doesn't have a damage estimate yet.

Couey said the damages will be covered by insurance and he's hoping rebuilding will start in the next couple of weeks. The details are still being worked out.

He said he and White are working with Paul Davis Restoration "and they've been phenomenal for us so far."

Couey and White, both longtime Maple Tree employees, were set to take over the restaurant in June 2020 from former owner Gary Seiler.

Because of the pandemic, they pushed the handoff back to Jan. 1, 2020, Couey said, and when they assumed ownership, health department restrictions under COVID-19 were still in place. "It was a pretty crazy time."

The men have kept most everything the same as it was under Seiler, and Couey said Seiler has been by their side since the night of the fire. "He owned it for 35 years before, so not only is it our baby, but it's his baby, too."

Last year, over New Year's, Couey and White closed the restaurant for about 10 days because many employees were getting COVID and they didn't want it to spread to other staff members or customers. "We just decided to close down and make sure everybody got healthy again and then we were right back at it," Couey said.

The big crowds the Maple Tree is used to came back quickly. "We thought that with being closed, everybody has their rumors and stuff, we thought we would be slow to start back up, but nope. It was like we didn't even skip a beat and we were right back to being just as busy as we normally are," Couey said.

The Maple Tree's kitchen sustained the worst fire damage, with the restaurant's four dining rooms receiving mainly smoke and water damage. The bar was untouched.

If everything goes according to plan and building materials aren't too hard to get, Couey said he hopes to reopen within six months.

Until then, Couey said he's not sure how he'll spend his time since "golf season's over."

He said he'd like to be involved in the redesign process, demolition and rebuilding. "I think it would be fun to learn how all that goes on. I'm sure I'll be down here watching the guys work."