The Harvey House makes list of 50 restaurants The New York Times loves most this year

The Harvey House made "The Restaurant List" out Monday from The New York Times, and is one of "50 places in America we’re most excited about right now," the paper wrote in its headline.

The honor -- "the 50 restaurants we love most in 2022" -- comes three weeks after the Madison restaurant was the subject of a 7-minute "CBS Saturday Morning" segment called "The Dish."

The intro to the NYT list reads, "We traveled widely and ate avidly as we built the annual list of our favorite restaurants in America. From Oklahoma City to Juncos, Puerto Rico, to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington State, our food reporters, editors and critics found revelatory Ethiopian barbecue, innovative Haitian cooking and possibly the most delicious fried pork sandwich in the United States."

It continues, "While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing."

The Harvey House joins Abacá in San Francisco; Anajak Thai in Los Angeles; Bacanora in Phoenix; Bonnie’s in New York City; Brennan’s in New Orleans; Canje in Austin, Texas; Daru in Washington, D.C.; and Dear Margaret in Chicago.

"We are completely humbled and thrilled to be included in The New York Times Restaurant List 2022. Wow," said Shaina Robbins Papach. "We truly have the best team, guests and partners in this industry. Unbelievably grateful to do what we do."

Robbins Papach opened the restaurant last summer on West Washington Avenue, with her husband, chef Joe Papach.

After the CBS story aired she said she heard from lots of people. "It's been really, really nice."

In the piece, the couple talked about what they bill as a modern-day supper club and how they renovated part of a historic train depot to create it.