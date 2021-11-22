The Harvey House lands in top 10 of national 'Best New Restaurant' list

The Harvey House has garnered lots of local press and some national attention, since it opened in July on West Washington Avenue, and now it has landed at No. 8 on Esquire magazine's "Best New Restaurants in America, 2021."

Writer Kevin Sintumuang praised the service and said "The Harvey House charms with Great Lakes supper-club elegance."

He said owner Shaina Robbins Papach and owner/chef Joe Papach’s "deceptively simple menu will have you longing to return to the upper Midwest."

Sintumuang pointed to the relish tray with pressed celery and sous vide deviled eggs topped with roe; and walleye with its crisp layer of bread; and apple pie served pavlova-style in a delicate meringue shell.

"Yes, it’s classical technique meets midwestern food, but the sum is so much more: delight, surprise, and then some," he wrote.

The Papachs, who have worked at some of the country's most exclusive restaurants, spent three years creating The Harvey House, 644 W. Washington Ave., which they've positioned as a modern-day supper club.