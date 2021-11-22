 Skip to main content

The Harvey House lands in top 10 of national 'Best New Restaurant' list
RESTAURANT NEWS

The Harvey House lands in top 10 of national 'Best New Restaurant' list

Harvey House

The Harvey House offers dining on two levels in what was once the baggage claim building in the Madison Train Depot.

 Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal

The Harvey House has garnered lots of local press and some national attention, since it opened in July on West Washington Avenue, and now it has landed at No. 8 on Esquire magazine's "Best New Restaurants in America, 2021."

Writer Kevin Sintumuang praised the service and said "The Harvey House charms with Great Lakes supper-club elegance."

He said owner Shaina Robbins Papach and owner/chef Joe Papach’s "deceptively simple menu will have you longing to return to the upper Midwest."

Harvey House bar

The Harvey House opened in July tucked into the Madison Train Depot. 

Sintumuang pointed to the relish tray with pressed celery and sous vide deviled eggs topped with roe; and walleye with its crisp layer of bread; and apple pie served pavlova-style in a delicate meringue shell.

"Yes, it’s classical technique meets midwestern food, but the sum is so much more: delight, surprise, and then some," he wrote.

Harvey House kitchen

The Harvey House bills itself as a modern day supper club.

The Papachs, who have worked at some of the country's most exclusive restaurants, spent three years creating The Harvey House, 644 W. Washington Ave., which they've positioned as a modern-day supper club.

Joe was at The French Laundry in Napa Valley, California, for six years, working up to sous chef; Shaina, a 1998 West High graduate, cooked for a year each at Chez Panisse in Berkeley and Gramercy Tavern in New York.

She also held a leadership role in the Edible Schoolyard, founded by Chez Panisse's Alice Waters.

"We are so ecstatic and honored to be included in this list," Shaina said. "We could not be more grateful for our team at The Harvey House. We are so lucky to have such an incredible team. We couldn’t have gotten to this point without every single one of our team members." 

Four Chicago restaurants were among the 40 listed: Ever at No. 2, En Passant at No. 18, Andros Taverna at No. 29 and Kasama at No. 36.

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

