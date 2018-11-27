The Chicken Run in Middleton closed Saturday night after almost a year in business.
"Couldn’t generate the volume of business to pay the bills," Matt Prescott, who owned the restaurant with his brother, Bobby, said via text message. "Based on the reviews that were great I would have to say it was location."
The Chicken Run, which opened in December 2017, was a spin-off of a restaurant in Sterling, Illinois, which has been in business for more than 50 years and is famous for its chicken.
The mostly take-out and delivery restaurant was in the former Crandall's Carryout & Catering, 6401 University Ave., and had seating for 12 to 15.
The Middleton restaurant was the first to be named Chicken Run. The other three restaurants, started by Matt's father, Bob Prescott, are Candlelight Inns. Besides the Sterling restaurant, there's another in Illinois, and one in Iowa.
The signature item at Candlelight Inn is its Chicken George, chicken breast tenders that were the focus of Chicken Run.
The Chicken Run served a limited menu beyond the Chicken George and its accompanying sauces: hand-cut shoestring french fries, cheese curds and fried Oreos.
The Middleton restaurant was the first Wisconsin venture for the Prescotts, who were considering expansion had it gone better.