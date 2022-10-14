The Bubbling Teapot opens on East Johnson Street, owner gets a little help from her friends

A former Jade Mountain Cafe employee opened a new cafe in the space Jade Mountain left in early September after serving Taiwanese bubble teas on the East Side for nearly 12 years.

Meena Canaie, 26, who opened The Bubbling Teapot Oct. 5 at 2611 East Johnson St., said the shop looks different. "We are going a little harder on the aesthetic aspect than Jade Mountain did. They had a great look and feel and we want to build off of that."

Canaie added couches and lights that she said have more personality and color.

"We want it to feel more cozy and warm, and also a little bit fantastical without it being too over the top or gimmicky," she said. "We’re slowly adding art that plays into our aesthetic."

Canaie said she also plans to repaint and add more signage.

Her goal, she said, is to provide a comfortable place to hang out that isn't home or work. "Places where people can meet with their friends, or have interactions with strangers if they want."

She said that's what Jade Mountain was for her and others. Canaie was a barista for Jade Mountain for about three years, during high school at Madison East in 2013 and 2014 and again from 2018 to early 2020.

Canaie said baking was her favorite part of the job and she took on as many baking responsibilities as she could. All of The Bubbling Teapot's bakery is made in-house, she said.

She said her bubble teas are the same as Jade Mountain's with teas and flavors from the same source and prepared the same way, with the same people making them.

Canaie bought the remaining tea stock from the former business and said her bubbles are also prepared the same way.

She said other than herself, she has kept the two employees who were employed at Jade Mountain and added one more.

The food menu and other beverages are the same as Jade Mountain's. She's even using the same drink menu board.

The Bubbling Teapot offers bao (steam buns) and pot stickers and Canaie plans to expand the food menu.

Future menu items will have Indian and Mauritian influence, since Canaie's father was born in Mauritius and her family is of Indian descent.

Canaie said when she was coming up with the name for the cafe, she wanted it to sound like the name of a gathering place found in a fantasy setting and also relate to bubble tea.

She said the name has no relation to 1888's "The Bubbling Teapot: A Wonder Story." She didn't know it existed until she was trying to get the cafe to show up on Google and saw it in the results.

The cafe is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and Canaie said she plans to expand her hours once she hires more staff.

Canaie raised $1,385 of a $15,000 goal in a now-closed crowdfunding appeal accessible on The Bubbling Teapot website.

She said she's spent $25,000 to get the cafe off the ground, adding that her $15,000 goal reflected a loan she took out, and the rest of the money she's spent came from her savings with some help from friends.