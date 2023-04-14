The Brink Lounge, the sprawling, 12,000-square-foot event space on East Washington Avenue, is closing this month after 17 years.

"In that time, we have been fortunate to host thousands of events along with hundreds of weddings and bands," officials with the venue wrote in an email that went out Thursday afternoon to groups that perform there.

"We are forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the Madison community," the note said.

Developer Curt Brink, who owns the event space and the property, said Thursday that the loss of his manager and other staffing issues was behind the decision.

Still, he didn't want to say the venue was closing since he hadn't told his seven employees yet. "We're going through some decisions," he said. "We're still open as of right now."

Brink said the closing of The Brink, 701 E. Washington Ave., wouldn't affect The High Noon Saloon or The Brass Ring, two other businesses in the same development. "They'll all function completely. They're there long term," he said.

He said the closure may be a "pause," until he can find new employees and "reset everything." Running The Brink is a complicated business, he said, and it would take time to get a new manager up to speed.

Brink said his manager is leaving in two months and there's no assistant manager to take over the bookings and other duties.

"The service industry is pretty fluid right now," he said. "We've had 17 years and it's done well, but after the pandemic, it's just been really tough."

Brink said dealing with the weddings and other events that are booked at The Brink through the summer will be tough. "That's what we're dealing with. It's really tricky."

Brian Whitty, trombone player and manager for The Madison Jazz Orchestra, which has been playing monthly at The Brink for nearly 15 years, said he was a little shocked to get the news, but it wasn't totally unexpected.

He said The Brink is closing on April 29 and the Jazz Orchestra will still play there as scheduled on April 27.

Witty said in recent months when his group would draw 50 to 100 people, some nights The Brink would only serve drinks because it didn't have enough employees to serve food.

"Then there were nights that it was fully staffed," he said. "I think that every restaurant, bar and venue has had that problem since the pandemic."

Nearby construction also complicates the situation for The Brink, Witty said.

The westbound side of East Washington Avenue was scheduled to be reduced to one lane of traffic starting this past Thursday to accommodate ongoing construction, city officials said.

The lane closure is expected to last six to eight weeks while crews work to reconstruct the median lanes in both directions, replace pavement and update water and sanitary lines.

Witty said he's grateful for what Brink, his son, Matt Brink, and The Brink staff have done for the local music scene.

"They were there five or six nights a week with live music, and really promoted that, and they allowed us that space to play our music for 15 years. So, we very much appreciate that."

