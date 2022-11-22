'Thanksgiving Dinner Wedger' with all the fixings flying off the shelf at Teddywedgers

Anthony Rineer, co-owner of Teddywedgers on State Street, said his top-seller for the past week has been his Thanksgiving pasty made with mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, roasted turkey, gravy and cranberries.

"And then of course, we're in Wisconsin, so it has some cheese curds in it," said Rineer's mother, Nina Berkani.

Rineer said he started offering his "Thanksgiving Dinner Wedger" last Tuesday, and since then he's gone through about 200 pounds of potatoes and 160 pounds of turkey.

He said he's probably sold about 500 of the holiday pasties in the past week.

"I made it a few years ago for some people Downtown who were not going home for Thanksgiving and word spread pretty quick, so now I have to do it every year," he said.

He said Wednesday is the last day for the Thanksgiving pasties, but customers can special order them if they call ahead.

Rineer took over the former Myles Teddywedgers' Cornish pasty shop at the top of State Street in 2014. The Madison institution had sold warm, handheld pies for nearly 40 years before then.

Berkani, who was working in the shop Tuesday, said the Thanksgiving pasties have been catching on more each year.

The first year, she said, people didn't pay much attention to them. But sales picked up last year. This year, she said, "I can't believe it, it's just flying off the shelf."

A vegetarian "Thanksgiving Dinner Vedger" is made with fried cauliflower. Both the "Vedger" and the regular Thanksgiving pasties are $9.75, while a half goes for $5.50.

Berkani said some customers are stocking up on pasties and taking them home for the holiday, whether home is in Wisconsin or out of state.

She said they've made enough to get through Wednesday. The shop will be closed Thursday and Friday.

"We make them for Thanksgiving, but now with their popularity, maybe we'll do it for Christmas, too," Berkani said. "We'll see."