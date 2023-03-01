Buc-ee's, a chain of gas station convenience stores based in Texas, is planning a Madison-area location, its first in Wisconsin, according to a proposal that went before the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday.

The 73,400-square-foot travel center is planned for north of Highway V, east of Highway I and west of Interstate 39/90/94.

The DeForest Buc-ee's would have 120 fueling positions under two large canopies, 613 parking spaces and 20 dedicated EV charging spaces, according to the proposal.

Buc-ee’s, which touts the world's cleanest restrooms, has 57 locations, mainly in Texas. "Buc-ee’s does not accommodate truckers and does not include any restaurant," the plan said.

"Ever since our inception in 1982, we have been committed to providing a clean, friendly, and in stock experience for our customers," Buc-ee's website says. "Regardless of where you may find us, if the store is big or small, near or far, the mission remains the same."

The proposal references a preliminary traffic review that "suggests that 85% of the proposed Buc-ee’s traffic was assumed to come from I-39/90/94 and return to I-39/90/94 after visiting Buc-ee's."

DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said she's excited about the proposal. Buc-ee's will draw people to the area, she said, and has "a proven record of being good corporate citizens with an exciting array of products and foods."

