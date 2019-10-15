When Juan Cazares closed Taqueria 3 Amigos on Williamson Street in late February because of spotty business, his plan was to open another restaurant in about two years after he saved up some money.
He said he was looking to reopen somewhere else on Williamson Street, or maybe in Middleton.
But an opportunity on Park Street presented itself and he jumped at it.
Cazares opened Arandas Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill Oct. 5 at 1821 Park St., in a spot that was formerly home to the bar R Place on Park, and has been a couple of other businesses since.
Arandas is named after a small city in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Cazares grew up nearby, in the smaller town of Degollado.
The menu is basically the same as Taqueria 3 Amigos, but Cazares has added a few dishes, including Hawaiian fajitas with pineapple.
Cazares first opened 3 Amigos in 2016 on Henry Street Downtown, where the Globe is now.
For Arandas, Cazares took on partner Jesus Ramirez, who worked with him at Laredo's on Fish Hatchery Road.
A big criteria for the new location was parking, and the Park Street restaurant has parking in back.
Arandas is next to the old La Movida radio station, which moved, but left its old signage.
Cazares said he and Ramirez haven't done any advertising because they don't yet have enough staff. His old customers are finding him and following him on Facebook, Cazares said.
The men are waiting for liquor license approval.