The new restaurant and bar from the owners of Vintage Brewing Company on Whitney Way is set to open to the public Wednesday, which given a predicted snow storm may amount to a third day of soft openings.
Tangent's owners got their building permit late Friday and had soft openings scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The establishment at 803 E. Washington Ave., is on the ground level of the 8-story building that also houses the separately-owned 2,500-capacity Sylvee music venue.
"The inside is nice," said Mark Kraemer, who owns the restaurant with five partners. "We're very fortunate a lot of staff moved there."
The entire food menu won't be available at first, and only some of Tangent's 36 tap lines will be operating right away, he said. "We will have to apologize for that."
Tangent is similar to the three Vintage businesses Kraemer and his partners already run. The group of six owners opened a 26,000-square-foot, $7 million Vintage Brewing Co. facility a year ago in Sauk City.
They won't be brewing beer at Tangent, but will instead get most of their beer from the Sauk City location, and, to a lesser degree, from the Vintage on Whitney Way, Kraemer said.
The group decided on a different name for Tangent because they're offering a new line of beers, Kraemer said. The food menu will be more upscale, "for lack of a better word," he said, than what's offered on Whitney Way.
The dinner menu features a sellfish fondue appetizer with lobster, smoked crab, pork belly confit, brie, sweet potato, pickled pear, chili rubbed avocado and bearnaise. Sandwiches include maple-marinated chicken with Dijon cream cheese, bacon, arugula and tomato on a challah bun.
The Tangent burger has a vegetarian "herbivore" version made with a cauliflower, hazelnut and amaranth patty, sweet corn harissa spread, tomato crisp, romaine, and smoked mushroom-bacon. The "omnivore" has house ground beef, marrow aioli, bacon chutney and arugula on a brioche bun. Tacos come in herbivore and omnivore versions, too.
The lunch, dinner, beer, wine and cocktail menus are available on tangentmadison.com.
Kraemer said they struggled with giving the East Washington restaurant a different name, "because we kind of built a decent brand around the city with Vintage Brewing."
His younger partners wanted to go with Tangent, but it will "really be a Vintage," he said.