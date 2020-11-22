Take and bake coastal cuisine from Madtown Food Services

Donale Richards, the millennial owner of Madtown Food Services, is pursuing his passion with a relentless drive.
At 27, an age when many are still trying to figure out what to do with their lives, Richards has embarked on a path he’s eyed since adolescence. The University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate started Madtown Food Services two years ago with a mission of celebrating the human factor in food.
He wants to explore what happens in the kitchen when disparate cultures collide. To make his menu, Richards looked back to a small silver lining on a dark cloud in history.
“Obviously when there was the slave trade, there was a mixing of cultures,” Richards said. “But there was something beautiful created out of it, which is expressed in a lot of the culinary dishes.”
At Madtown Food Services, Richards offers a geographically specific menu, drawing influence from coastal regions like Jamaica and The Gambia, as well as the states of Georgia and Maryland. He describes his style as a “fusion point” that simultaneously honors its individual parts. It’s also a representation of his own family’s journey, expressed further by the fact that his parents help out with the cooking.
Madtown Food Services’ dishes are take-and-bake, available for both delivery and pickup out of Christine’s Kitchens on Madison’s east side. Richards gets his ingredients from nearby international markets, and items may be sold by the pound ($31.25 for 2.5 pounds of spicy beef patties) or item ($12 for a 6-pack of meatballs).
I ordered the spicy, Jamiacan-inspiried Irie Roots Beef Patties and a small portion of the homemade recipe “Mama’s Meatballs.” (Thankfully, both came with directions; my presence in the kitchen is comparable to Mr. Bean.)
The meatballs are made with grass-fed beef, and after a few minutes in the microwave came out rich and juicy. The flavor was amplified by a Midwestern twist of parmesan cheese rolled in (Richards mentions Wisconsinites' love of dairy as a local influence on his menu.)
I was most intrigued by the beef patties. “Not Wisconsin spicy” is how Madtown Food Services advertised this hotter take on the Irie Roots patties. I like to think I have a pretty high tolerance for heat, so I went for it.
The warning wasn’t a lie: the patties (which reminded me of a Jamaican empanada) were hot, hot enough that the average flatlander may want to keep a glass of milk at the ready. But they were packed with flavor, the heat balanced by peppers, onions and a blend of spices.
“I hear a lot of people saying they season food with just salt and pepper. That’s not my background,” Richards said with a laugh.
In addition to his culinary business, Richards also works as the associate policy director at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in East Troy. He primarily works with farmers, helping to advocate for their needs legislatively. He hopes to use his unique skills to advocate for agriculture where it may be overlooked.
“A lot of my work is connecting (farmers) with other nonprofits and educational institutions to teach this material, because often we don’t see this type of conversation or content available in school systems,” he said. “Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of ag-educators in urban cities. It’s really limited to rural populations. I try to create more of those learning opportunities for students in Madison and Milwaukee.”
Of course, COVID-19 has mucked things up a bit for Richards. He’s had to vary the ingredients he uses as the pandemic affects the supply chain. It’s hectic for everyone involved: farmers, cooks, even consumers are feeling the squeeze. But it’s nothing he hasn’t been able to overcome, working to replicate original flavors on the fly. It isn’t unlike his DIY origins, using whatever was readily available to tell his culinary story.
That story remains compellingly delicious.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!