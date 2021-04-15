Takarajima, offshoot of Takara, opens on Far East Side

Jeannie said she didn't have to do much remodeling. Takarajima has a sushi bar with neon lights where Good Food's counter used to be, and a row of booths where the former restaurant had tables and benches.

"It's a little bit different. I think it's really neat. When you come to the restaurant you feel very clean," Jeannie said.

She said the menu at Takarajima is basically the same as Takara's. It's huge with two dozen raw sushi nigiri options and nine cooked ones, 58 types of rolls, teriyaki, tempura, udon and soba noodle dishes, hibachi, bento boxes, hot and cold appetizers, soups and salads.

Jeannie said it took a long time to get her exterior sign approved and it should be up in the next two weeks. Takarajima is not as visible as the China Inn, which is nearby in the same shopping center, she said.

Her brother Evan Ni, who used to also own Takumi near East Towne Mall, started the State Street and Whitney Way Takaras, but sold his share to Jeannie, Brian and Erica. He now focuses on a construction company he owns.