Takarajima, offshoot of Takara, opens on Far East Side

Jeannie Ni broke away from her brother and sister-in-law, with whom she owns two Takara locations, to have her own place, this one on Madison's Far East Side.
She opened Takarajima, 4674 Cottage Grove Road, on Saturday in what for four years had been the Good Food Low Carb Cafe until it closed in late July.
"It's just me, 100 percent," Jeannie said.
Jeannie opened with no advertising, no permanent sign, and said Google had the wrong name and no phone number for the new restaurant.
Still, she said, people from the neighborhood have been coming in, and after trying her food, one came back with a gift.
Jeannie owned Takara at 315 State St. with her brother Brian Ni and his wife, Erica Ni, from 2001 to 2016. They closed it, she said, because the rent got too high.
The three have had a Takara at 696 S. Whitney Way, since 2006, and Takara 88 in Middleton, since late 2014.
Brian and Erica Ni also own Yume Sushi on State Street and Ramen Station on Park Street.
Takara is "treasure" in Japanese, while Takarajima, means "treasure island," and is the southernmost island of the sparsely populated Tokara group of islands that stretches southwest of Japan. The seven-kilometer island has a population of 116 and can only be reached by boat.
Jeannie said she didn't have to do much remodeling. Takarajima has a sushi bar with neon lights where Good Food's counter used to be, and a row of booths where the former restaurant had tables and benches.
"It's a little bit different. I think it's really neat. When you come to the restaurant you feel very clean," Jeannie said.
She said the menu at Takarajima is basically the same as Takara's. It's huge with two dozen raw sushi nigiri options and nine cooked ones, 58 types of rolls, teriyaki, tempura, udon and soba noodle dishes, hibachi, bento boxes, hot and cold appetizers, soups and salads.
Jeannie said it took a long time to get her exterior sign approved and it should be up in the next two weeks. Takarajima is not as visible as the China Inn, which is nearby in the same shopping center, she said.
Her brother Evan Ni, who used to also own Takumi near East Towne Mall, started the State Street and Whitney Way Takaras, but sold his share to Jeannie, Brian and Erica. He now focuses on a construction company he owns.
Jeannie, 48, the oldest of the siblings, said her family comes from Fujian, China, where at age 7, she started helping her mother sell fruits and vegetables in a market. She moved to New York City in 1993 and worked in restaurants in New Jersey, Ohio and Florida before her brothers came to the U.S.
She spent a year working in her father-in-law's Chinese restaurant, and then, with Brian, worked for two years in a Japanese restaurant in New York City.
The siblings searched the country for a more peaceful life, and she said Evan discovered Madison. "This one is a good one. Madison is quiet and nice," said Jeannie, who moved here in 2000.
She said she got a lot of her restaurant experience before Evan came. She and went back to New York before coming to Madison.
Jeannie said she never told people she was part owner of the Takara restaurants because she wasn't confident enough in her second language.
"Nobody knows me," she said. "I've got poor English, so I don't want people to ask too many questions."
Jeannie said she's always instructed her children, who are 21 and 23, not to tell people that she was a restaurant owner. But now, she said, she's gaining more confidence. "I say, " 'It's okay. We can tell people whatever you like.' "
