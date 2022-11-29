Tacos El Capi opening on East Washington Avenue, owner has long history in Madison

Paul Hernandez is opening Tacos El Capi Thursday at 2810 E. Washington Ave. in what had been People's Bakery.

Hernandez, 32, said El Capi is short for El Capitan, or captain, what his late father used to call him.

His parents have run grocery stores and restaurants in Madison his whole life, he said.

Hernandez's mother, Maria Garcia, runs a popular taqueria inside her grocery store, Mercado Marimar, on Park Street, and his sister, Leticia Hernandez, runs Tapatios Cocina Mexicana in Fitchburg.

Garcia has run her store since 1993, first on Odana Road, and on Park Street for the past 21 years. Tapatios opened in 2018 with Paul helping manage it. He also helped run the family's food carts on State Street Mall for the past six years, he said.

The family's longstanding cart, Taquitos Marimar, came in second this year out of 32 carts in the city's annual food cart review.

"We're well known out there," Paul said. "We've always been in the top three for the past years and the food cart's really good, but we branched off to open a small little restaurant here on the East Side of Madison."

Paul called his mother "his backbone," but said he's doing the new restaurant on his own.

He said with the counter-service Tacos El Capi he'll focus on the basics: tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tortas and gorditas. "There's probably eight things on the menu for now. We've learned that it's better to have a small menu."

Paul said he may add items to the menu and remove items as he goes.

He said he renovated the space on his own. He redid the floors, added a bar and repainted.