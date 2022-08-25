 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
RESTAURANT NEWS

Swagat restaurant coming to Sun Prairie

  • 0
Indian food from Swagat

An assortment of dishes from Swagat on Madison's Far West Side. 

 State Journal archives

Fifteen years after Swagat Indian restaurant opened on Madison's Far West Side, Sun Prairie is getting its own Swagat.

Jade Mountain Cafe 'taking an indefinite break' after nearly 12 years

"It's my dream," said Resham Singh, who owns the property.

The new restaurant will be larger at 5,500 square feet than the original Swagat, which is 4,300 square feet, said Singh, who owns the business with his wife, Manjinder Kaur.

Singh, a native of Punjab in northern India, said the new Swagat will look completely different from the original and will offer some different menu items.

Swagat means "You are welcome" in Hindi.

The restaurant should open at 298 South Grand Avenue by the end of September or the first week of October, he said. It's in the same building as a UW Credit Union and across the street from Menard's.

Singh said the new restaurant will seat about 240. The Madison restaurant at 707 N. High Point Road seats 160.

Since 2018, the couple have run a Swagat food truck and catering operation in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa. They live in Verona.

People are also reading…

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

John Boyega has no plans to return to 'Star Wars'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics