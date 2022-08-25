Swagat restaurant coming to Sun Prairie

"It's my dream," said Resham Singh, who owns the property.

The new restaurant will be larger at 5,500 square feet than the original Swagat, which is 4,300 square feet, said Singh, who owns the business with his wife, Manjinder Kaur.

Singh, a native of Punjab in northern India, said the new Swagat will look completely different from the original and will offer some different menu items.

Swagat means "You are welcome" in Hindi.

The restaurant should open at 298 South Grand Avenue by the end of September or the first week of October, he said. It's in the same building as a UW Credit Union and across the street from Menard's.

Singh said the new restaurant will seat about 240. The Madison restaurant at 707 N. High Point Road seats 160.

Since 2018, the couple have run a Swagat food truck and catering operation in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa. They live in Verona.