You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supporting Black-owned businesses can be delicious
top story
DINING | BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK

Supporting Black-owned businesses can be delicious

James Bloodsaw

James Bloodsaw, who started his vegan catering company JustVeggiez in March 2018, is pictured in a kitchen at Goodman Community Center. JustVeggiez is one of about 30 Black-owned food businesses included in Black Restaurant Week, which starts Sunday.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

James Bloodsaw participated in the Black Restaurant Week jamboree last year and said it was great exposure for his vegan catering business, JustVeggiez.

He got people to try his food during what is also known as The Taste of Black Restaurant Week and soon picked up a number of office catering jobs.

This year's Black Restaurant Week, which starts Sunday (Aug. 16), and is in its fifth year, will include a "Jamboree Taste" on Aug. 23 with safety measures in place because of COVID-19.

Madison Black Chamber of Commerce President Camille Carter said there will be an app and an online marketplace on the chamber's website for ordering in advance. Customers will then be able to pick up their food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FEED Kitchens on Madison's North Side. There will also be a walk-up option from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. All food samples will be $5.

More support

The chamber is using the week as an opportunity to spotlight Black-owned food businesses. Last year, 27 took part. This year, there will be 30.

Kingdom Restaurant

Kingdom Restaurant, 1865 Northport Dr., is participating in the fifth annual Black Restaurant Week, beginning Sunday. It will also be part of the Jamboree Taste event Aug. 23.

Carter said that while the city has lost a few Black-owned restaurants, it's gained Black-run catering operations and other food businesses and she's discovered a few more. So, Black Restaurant Week "does continue to grow," she said.

As more Americans pursue racial justice, Bloodsaw said he's seen an increase in people wanting to support Black-owned businesses such as his.

Before a popup he did in Milwaukee last weekend, a woman who saw his posts on Instagram said she wouldn't be able to make it to the event, but paid for five meals Saturday and five meals Sunday through Bloodsaw's online store, and asked him to pass them out.

"I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' I told her that was real thoughtful. She blessed me and I got to bless (others) with my food," Bloodsaw said.

He said he gave out the meals, trying to target people in need, and two of them came up to him later to tell him how much they liked the food and how surprised they were that it was plant-based.

Going vegan

Bloodsaw, 50, started JustVeggiez in March 2018, and last year participated in the Taste of Madison, Yum Yum Fest, and Madison Vegan Fest. He's also traveled to vegan festivals in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota.

While this year's vegan fests have been canceled due to coronavirus, Bloodsaw's gotten by on deliveries and with popups most weekends at the Goodman Community Center on Madison's East Side. His food is usually available at the center on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. (Check the JustVeggiez Facebook page.)

His menu varies, but favorites include vegan versions of Italian beef, deep-dish pizza and fried chicken. On Saturdays he offers a choice of three sandwiches, and on Sundays he does a combination meal that includes four or five items.

Taco

A vegan taco from James Bloodsaw's JustVeggiez catering business.

Bloodsaw became a vegetarian eight years ago for health reasons and turned vegan a year after that. He said when he became vegetarian it was hardest to give up salmon and shrimp. From there, turning vegan wasn't too difficult. He's always been lactose intolerant, so not eating cheese and other dairy products wasn't a big sacrifice.

He said once people try his food he can often get them interested in forgoing meat, at least for one meal. "I've just got to get them to taste it."

Bloodsaw said he encourages people to go vegan one day a week and gradually add more days.

He said his goal is to open a restaurant on the East Side because that's where most of his customers live.

Participants

Besides JustVeggiez, caterers included in Black Restaurant Week are: Keur Fatou Catering, Kipp’s Cuisine, La Caserole, Les delices de Awa, Melly Mel’s, PJ’s Soul Food, Tilly’s Jerk Snack Shop and Reuben’s Smoked Meats.

Restaurants are: BP Smokehouse, Buraka, Falbo Bros Pizza (Sherman Avenue), Falbo Bros Pizza (Park Street), David’s Jamaican Cuisine, Kingdom Restaurant and McGee’s Chicken (Sun Prairie).

Food trucks: Café Costa Rica, JD’s Soul Food, Pa Pa’s BBQ, Rib Masters, Sista’s Chicken & Fish and Teekela Sunrise.

Dessert businesses: CocoVaa Chocolatier, Miss Ella’s Cake Bar, Mo’ Betta Butter Cookies, Sweets by Sweet and Valice’s Sweet Potato Pies & Cakes.

Specialty food businesses: Artemis Provisions, Ernie’s Kick Sauce, and Off the Block Salsa and Frozen Pizza.

Other: South Madison Farmers' Market.

Decline in Black-owned businesses

Like Bloodsaw, Madison Black Chamber of Commerce's Carter said she's seen a community desire to support Black-owned businesses.

"With everyone really forced to be still through the pandemic, and then with Black Lives Matter and some of the disparities that occurred with the Paycheck Protection Program and the EDIL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan)," she said many Black-owned businesses missed out on financing opportunities.

Savi Cafe wings

Chicken wings with potato wedges at Savi Cafe, which will be closed during Black Restaurant Week this year, but will be involved promoting and supporting it, co-owner Eric Gavins said. Savi is located inside the Dane County Courthouse, and also has a catering arm. Its wings and other meals are available weekly online through Christine's Kitchen.

Carter said there's a new awareness about how Black businesses "struggle to find equity in developing their business and allowing their businesses to grow."

In a report it put out Aug. 4, The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported a 41% decline in Black-owned businesses nationwide from February to April.

"States that re-opened earlier showed some pickup in Black-owned businesses in May and June, but many of those gains are now being paused or reversed as the number of COVID cases has begun to rise again," it said.

This year's Black Restaurant Week will be held as a tribute to Milele Chikasa Anana, the local community leader who founded UMOJA Magazine and served as its editor and publisher for nearly 30 years.

Chikasa Anana, who died in May at age 86, also started Black Restaurant Week and helped organize it.

Local music venues say they will survive, but are looking for congressional aid

"It would have been an easy solution to try and cancel it," Carter said. "But we really did not want to do that. So we're trying to find creative ways to just continue to honor her legacy."

Carter said Black Restaurant Week is an excuse to give a boost to restaurants and other food-related businesses that are managing to stay open during a pandemic that has caused many to go under.

"It can be very costly as we are seeing with a lot of our restaurants that are not necessarily all weathering the storm of COVID," Carter said.

"It's expensive for the overhead to have a restaurant and it's a lot of work," she said. "So we have had challenges with our brick-and-mortar restaurants, but our culinary skills are just resoundingly strong. And we're seeing that in our catering arenas, in our specialty purveyors, and food service professionals in general."

+154 COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics