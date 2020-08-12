Supporting Black-owned businesses can be delicious

Before a popup he did in Milwaukee last weekend, a woman who saw his posts on Instagram said she wouldn't be able to make it to the event, but paid for five meals Saturday and five meals Sunday through Bloodsaw's online store, and asked him to pass them out.

"I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' I told her that was real thoughtful. She blessed me and I got to bless (others) with my food," Bloodsaw said.

He said he gave out the meals, trying to target people in need, and two of them came up to him later to tell him how much they liked the food and how surprised they were that it was plant-based.

Going vegan

Bloodsaw, 50, started JustVeggiez in March 2018, and last year participated in the Taste of Madison, Yum Yum Fest, and Madison Vegan Fest. He's also traveled to vegan festivals in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota.

While this year's vegan fests have been canceled due to coronavirus, Bloodsaw's gotten by on deliveries and with popups most weekends at the Goodman Community Center on Madison's East Side. His food is usually available at the center on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. (Check the JustVeggiez Facebook page.)