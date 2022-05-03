SuperCharge! microgreens, juices and smoothies coming to State Street

SuperCharge! Foods, specializing in microgreens, juices and smoothies, will soon have a State Street presence.

The business is expected to move part of its operations this month into Sookie's Veggie Burgers, in the former Koi Sushi, 502 State St.

On State Street, SuperCharge! will sell its microgreens plus juices, bottled in advance. "We'll have that grab-and-go thing, which will make it a little easier for us to focus on our customer service," said SuperCharge! co-founder P.T. Bjerke. His goal is to open by May 13.

At its store at 1902 E. Washington Ave., SuperCharge! offered juices on demand, but it was challenging and took too long to make juices and smoothies as customers waited, Bjerke said.

With the new model, the business will do the juice production at its original location and send bottles over to State Street, where it will also offer already-made salads, collared green wraps and spring rolls. It will also serve on-demand smoothies and acai bowls.

"You can either grab and go or you can sit down and eat," Bjerke said. "We'll be developing some other items as we go forward. And most everything incorporates our microgreens, whether it's a juice or smoothie, a salad, a wrap. We're trying to find different, unique ways to get these microgreens into people in ways that they'll enjoy them."

John McCune, who, on March 23, opened the fast-casual Sookie's Veggie Burgers, the first purely vegan restaurant on State Street, said SuperCharge! will take over the bar area as a co-tenant. "That'll make it more like a mini vegan food hall than just one, vegan burger restaurant."

In 2009, Bjerke, 44, founded SuperCharge! with TJ DiCiaula as a microgreen farm in his bedroom. They began selling their greens at farmers' markets and then at the Willy Street Co-op. Soon they were selling to restaurant owners they met through the farmers' markets.

In 2015, they moved operations into a building on the corner of East Washington Avenue and First Street, and added the juice bar. They are keeping the microgreen farm where it is, but have suspended selling juice and smoothies to customers there.

DiCiaula left the business, and Bjerke, who has 51% ownership, is partnering with Jamaal Stricklin, Matt Roellig and Billie Kelsey. "The four of us are kind of the brain trust, if you will, going forward," Bjerke said, adding that his goal is to have an employee-owned operation.

Bjerke said he no longer works with the co-op, but SuperCharge! microgreens are sold at most grocery stores in the area, including Hy-Vee, Woodman's, Festival Foods and Capitol Centre Market.

Business from restaurants is starting to bounce back, with most dining rooms open again, he said, adding, "It's exciting."

Bjerke said his current microgreen roster is a bit smaller because he's not working with as many restaurants, but over the years, he's grown about 40 varieties, starting with pea shoots, sunflower greens and wheat grass.

"The main reason we really liked the idea of microgreens was that they're such a nutrient powerhouse," Bjerke said. "They're really easy to add to any diet. You don't have to go and change your diet and become a vegetarian. For instance, TJ is a vegetarian and mostly gluten free, whereas I eat beef and bacon and ham, and the whole nine yards."

He said they expect to reopen the East Washington juice bar within two months and eventually offer a full, sit-down cafe, particularly when the Madison Public Market opens across the street, which is expected next year.

"We plan on being a part of that in some capacity inside, but at the same time we want to take advantage of the increased foot traffic," Bjerke said.

